Sunday morning session: See photos and read summaries of October 2021 general conference

Like the ongoing renovations needed to reinforce the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple, now is the time to strengthen one’s personal foundation, President Russell M. Nelson said at the close of the Sunday morning session of October 2021 general conference.
When one’s spiritual foundation is built solidly upon the Savior, “you have no need to fear,” he said.
“As you are true to your covenants made in the temple, you will be strengthened by His power. Then, when spiritual earthquakes occur, you will be able to stand strong because your spiritual foundation is solid and immovable.”
Other speakers during the Sunday morning session highlighted ways to strengthen one’s spiritual foundation by making Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ a priority.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that striving for daily restoration — time approaching God in humility and aligning with the spiritual landmarks He has provided — can help God’s children navigate through the darkness and trials of life.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended an invitation for Latter-day Saints to “be valiant in putting our love of God and discipleship of the Savior above all other considerations,” while Primary General President Camille N. Johnson invited all to allow the Savior to author their life’s story.
The Savior’s teachings help one find personal peace, even in challenging times, said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He provided five examples of teachings that point to peace.
Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy, emphasized that those who look for and follow the patterns and sequence in which the Lord teaches what is most important to Him will be blessed.
Music was performed live by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Selections included “Come, Rejoice,” “Sing Praise to Him,” “Where Love Is,” “I Am a Child of God,” “How Firm a Foundation” and “Let the Mountains Shout for Joy.”
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session and prayers were offered by Elder David F. Evans, General Authority Seventy, and Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham.