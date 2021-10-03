Sunday morning session: See photos and read summaries of October 2021 general conference

Robert Day and Brandi Day of the San Tan Heights Ward, Queen Creek Arizona South Stake, watch a session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the labor and delivery ward of the hospital as they prepare for the birth of their fourth child on Oct. 3, 2021.
Attendees walk into the Conference Center prior to the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.&nbsp;
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,&nbsp;speaks during the Sunday morning session of the church's 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Attendees stand near the Conference Center prior to the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference&nbsp;of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
A squirrel scampers near the Conference Center during the Sunday morning session of the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Attendees walk to the Conference Center prior to the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference&nbsp;of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Attendees walk into the Conference Center prior to the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference&nbsp;of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
The Salt Lake Temple under renovation prior to the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
The Conference Center prior to the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference&nbsp;of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
The Conference Center prior to the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Alma Belinda Chuque Lopez of the La Florida Ward, Tacna Perú Arias Aragüez Stake, watches the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Rebecca and Melissa Guerra of the Sidney Ward, Victoria British Columbia Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Neil Mathew, Elder Jacob Carlisle and Elder Lukas Korologos in the Pulaski Branch, New York Syracuse Stake, watch the Sunday mornin session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Celestino Sánchez Trinidad, Minerva Arroyo Romero, Celeste Sherriza Sánchez Arroyo, Erick Didier Sánchez Arroyo and Kyara Shelem Sánchez Arroyo of the Tumben Cuxtal Ward, Cancun Mexico Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
The Rivas family — Valentina, Livia and Sergio — and Victoria González of the Formosa Argentina Stake watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 2, 2021.
Bassam Faress of the Wheaton Ward, Naperville Illinois Stake, watches a session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast Oct. 2-3, 2021.
A family in Utah watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Utah watches the a session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers a message Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Primary General President Camille N. Johnson speaks Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021, during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference, which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers an address in the Conference Center on Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference.
Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy, speaks on Sunday morning, Oct. 3, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivers an address Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.&nbsp;
Church members visit in the Conference Center before the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021.
Church members visit in the Conference Center before the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021.
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enters the Conference Center before the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 3, 2021.
Like the ongoing renovations needed to reinforce the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple, now is the time to strengthen one’s personal foundation, President Russell M. Nelson said at the close of the Sunday morning session of October 2021 general conference

When one’s spiritual foundation is built solidly upon the Savior, “you have no need to fear,” he said.

“As you are true to your covenants made in the temple, you will be strengthened by His power.  Then, when spiritual earthquakes occur, you will be able to stand strong because your spiritual foundation is solid and immovable.”

Other speakers during the Sunday morning session highlighted ways to strengthen one’s spiritual foundation by making Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ a priority.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tours the Salt Lake Utah Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tours the Salt Lake Utah Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that striving for daily restoration — time approaching God in humility and aligning with the spiritual landmarks He has provided — can help God’s children navigate through the darkness and trials of life.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended an invitation for Latter-day Saints to “be valiant in putting our love of God and discipleship of the Savior above all other considerations,” while Primary General President Camille N. Johnson invited all to allow the Savior to author their life’s story.

The Savior’s teachings help one find personal peace, even in challenging times, said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He provided five examples of teachings that point to peace.

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy, emphasized that those who look for and follow the patterns and sequence in which the Lord teaches what is most important to Him will be blessed.

Music was performed live by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Selections included “Come, Rejoice,” “Sing Praise to Him,” “Where Love Is,” “I Am a Child of God,” “How Firm a Foundation” and “Let the Mountains Shout for Joy.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session and prayers were offered by Elder David F. Evans, General Authority Seventy, and Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham

