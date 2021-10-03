President Russell M. Nelson: ‘The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation’

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke during the Saturday morning session of the October 2021 general conference. Like the ongoing renovations to the Salt Lake Temple, he invited listeners to strengthen personal spiritual foundations. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from President Nelson

“It is now time that we each implement extraordinary measures — perhaps measures we have never taken before — to strengthen our personal spiritual foundations. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.”

“As we keep our covenants, He endows us with His healing, strengthening power. And oh, how we will need His power in the days ahead.”

“Please believe me when I say that when your spiritual foundation is built solidly upon Jesus Christ, you have no need to fear.”

Summary of President Nelson’s talk

Just like major renovations are needed to reinforce the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple to withstand the forces of nature, it is now time to implement extraordinary measures to strengthen personal spiritual foundations.

If individuals are going to withstand the forthcoming perils and pressures, they must have a firm spiritual foundation built upon the rock of the Redeemer, Jesus Christ.

“So, I ask each of you: ‘How firm is your foundation? And what reinforcement to your testimony and understanding of the gospel are needed?’”

The temple lies at the center of strengthening faith and spiritual fortitude because everything taught in the temple increases understanding of Jesus Christ.

When renovations on the Salt Lake Temple are completed, there will be no safer place during an earthquake in the Salt Lake Valley than inside the temple. Likewise, “the safest place to be spiritually is living inside your temple covenants.”

When an individual’s spiritual foundation is built solidly upon Jesus Christ, he or she will have no need to fear. “As you are true to your covenants made in the temple, you will be strengthened by His power. Then, when spiritual earthquakes occur, you will be able to stand strong because your spiritual foundation is solid and immovable.”

