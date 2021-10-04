Download a PDF of summaries from October 2021 general conference

As the 191st Semiannual General Conference concluded after two days of instruction by Church leaders, President Russell M. Nelson said, “We have been given our charge for the next six months. Now, the question is, how will we be different because of what we have heard and felt?”

He encouraged listeners to make time for the Lord every day and to strengthen spiritual foundations. And nothing will strengthen one’s spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship, he said during one of his three remarks given Oct. 2-3.

This conference marked a return to the Conference Center auditorium with live music. President Nelson also announced 13 temples.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF summarizing each talk offered during the conference.