Texts of October general conference talks now available online in English

As President Russell M. Nelson spoke at the end of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, he said, “​​We have been given our charge for the next six months. Now the question is, how will we be different because of what we have heard and felt?”

The English texts of the general conference talks are available on Gospel Library, both in the app and online at churchofjesuschrist.org. The talk texts in other languages will be added in coming days, according to the Church’s Newsroom announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The video and audio to each individual talk are available and PDFs are available to download or print using the icons on the top of the page online or in the app.

Conference talks are also available on the General Conference YouTube channel.

Other ways to watch, listen or read messages from general conference include: