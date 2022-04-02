Elder David A. Bednar: ‘But We Heeded Them Not’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2022 general conference. He counseled listeners to hold fast to Christ’s doctrine and “heed not” the mockings of the world. The following is a summary of what he said.
Notable quotes from Elder Bednar
Summary of Elder Bednar’s talk
“Heed not” to the evil influences and mocking voices of today’s world.
“The doctrine of Christ written ‘with the Spirit of the living God … in fleshy tables of [our hearts]’ increases our capacity to ‘heed not’ the many distractions, taunts and diversions in our fallen world. For example, faith focused in and on the Lord Jesus Christ fortifies us with spiritual strength. Faith in the Redeemer is a principle of action and of power.”
When one is steadfast in coming unto Christ “and are yoked with Him,” he or she “receives the cleansing, healing and strengthening blessings of His infinite and eternal Atonement.”
“Living and loving covenant commitments creates a connection with the Lord that is deeply personal and spiritually powerful. As we honor the conditions of sacred covenants and ordinances, we gradually and incrementally are drawn closer to Him and experience the impact of His divinity and living reality in our lives.”
Valiant Latter-day Saints are able to “heed not” worldly influences by meaningful scripture study, fervent prayer, participating in the sacrament and ministering to others.
“The ability to resist the temptations and the fiery darts of the adversary is promised to those individuals who ‘hold fast to’ rather than merely ‘cling to’ the word of God.”
About Elder Bednar
- Elder David A. Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for more than 17 years. He was ordained and set apart on Oct. 7, 2004.
- He served as a full-time missionary in Germany.
- He and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975. They are the parents of three sons.
Elder Bednar in the news
- Elder Bednar presented with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president; Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy who is executive director of the Family History Department, during the 2022 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction on the benefits of temple service and family history work and released on March 3.
- Speaking in a broadcast on Jan. 23 to members of the Church in Europe with President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Bednar pointed to how sacred covenants and ordinances can help provide direction and strength.
- At BYU–Hawaii, Elder Bednar used his time with students in a Sunday night devotional on Nov. 14, 2021, to delve together into the scriptures. Through the scriptures, he taught students about what matters most in the tumult of the latter days — the holy covenants and sacred ordinances of the gospel that yoke them to and with the Savior.
Elder Bednar’s recent social posts
- Elder Bednar taught about covenants and ordinances as sources of strength and power by explaining the function of a Wi-Fi signal booster on Jan. 27.
- In striving to foster friendships across religions, Elder Bednar said in a Feb. 8 video, Latter-day Saints are following the teachings and example of the Savior Jesus Christ.
- On March 21, Elder Bednar shared pictures from a recent visit to Latter-day Saints in Argentina and expressed his gratitude for their faith in the Savior and “devoted discipleship.”