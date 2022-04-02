Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Your Divine Nature and Eternal Destiny’

 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the women’s session of April 2022 general conference. His talk centered on truths in the Young Women theme. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Renlund

“God loves you because you are His spirit daughter.”
“Heavenly Father’s prescribed path leads to the best eternal outcomes.”
“I invite you to center your life on Jesus Christ and remember the foundational truths in the Young Women theme.”

Summary of Elder Renlund’s talk

The Young Women theme contains many eternal truths. 

“God loves you because you are His spirit daughter.” The Spirit communicates His love, but can be obscured by sin, strong emotions like hate or anger, or physical or mental illness. 

Everyone has “heavenly parents, a father and a mother.” What is known doctrinally about Heavenly Mother is found in Gospel Topics. “Speculation will not lead to greater spiritual knowledge, but it can lead to deception or divert our focus from what has been revealed. For example, the Savior taught His disciples: ‘always pray unto the Father in my name’ (3 Nephi 18:19). We follow this pattern and direct our worship to our Heavenly Father in the name of Jesus Christ, and do not pray to Heavenly Mother.”

A divine nature is “intrinsic to who we are” and the most important identity. “Understanding this profound truth is important for everyone but especially for individuals belonging to groups who have been historically marginalized, oppressed or subjugated.”

An eternal destiny is dependent on one’s choices and can’t be forced on anyone. Like a cardiologist giving a patient an optimal treatment plan, “Heavenly Father’s prescribed path leads to the best eternal outcomes.”

Elder Renlund's recent social posts

  • On Feb. 15, Elder Renlund explained the difference between rebellion and weakness, and how imperfect people can still serve the Lord.
  • In a Nov. 5, 2021, Twitter post, Elder Renlund taught that “unity requires effort” and that discipleship to Jesus Christ should be placed above all other personal interests, viewpoints and priorities.
  • Elder Renlund wrote a tribute to his older brother Gary, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer. “If more people had an older brother like Gary, more people would find it easier to have faith in Jesus Christ,” he wrote on Oct. 15, 2021.

