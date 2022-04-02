Women’s session: See photos and read summaries of April 2022 general conference

Saturday evening’s women’s session of April 2022 general conference was unusual, acknowledged President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

“Our Saturday sessions have a history of different purposes and different audiences. This evening we add to that history as we embark upon a new purpose and procedure for the foreseeable future,” said President Oaks on April 2 in an introductory message from the First Presidency.



He explained that the session was a session of general conference, and the First Presidency had asked President Jean B. Bingham, who will complete her service as Relief Society general president on Aug. 1, to conduct the session.

“Future Saturday evening sessions may be conducted by one of the other general officers of the Church, such as members of the presidencies of Relief Society, Young Women and Primary, designated by the First Presidency,” said President Oaks.

People arrive for the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The session was broadcast to a worldwide audience as are all sessions of general conference, but those present in the Conference Center were women and girls ages 12 and older. The session concentrated on the concerns of Latter-day Saint women and those of their organizations.

President Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency who was sustained as Primary general president and begin serving on on Aug. 1, spoke first. Growing up in western New York in a small branch, “I never could have imagined being part of a global sisterhood of millions of women,” she said.



She shared a lesson she learned after the early death of her husband, Elder Bruce Porter. After he died, she was drawn to an artist’s depiction of the woman at the well from the New Testament. The story of that woman taught her three lessons:

First: “Our past and present circumstances do not determine our future.”

Second: “The power is in us.”

Third: “Out of small things proceedeth that which is great.”

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke about how a true disciple should “do what mattereth most.”

“Conversion won’t come while doing nothing. It comes through the power of the Holy Ghost as we intentionally make an effort by asking, seeking and knocking. It comes by doing,” explained Sister Craven.



When trying to determine what is really essential or what really matters, Sister Craven offered some thoughts to consider about “what mattereth most” — how many “likes” on a social media post, or being loved and valued by Heavenly Father? Wearing the latest trend in clothing, or dressing modestly? Searching the internet or receiving answers through the Holy Ghost? Wanting more, or being content?

Senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints await the start of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The session also featured a video, highlighting the words of President Spencer W. Kimball, shared during the general women’s meeting in 1979. President Kimball was in the hospital and asked his wife, Sister Camilla Kimball, to read his talk.

Sister Kimball is heard in the video reading her husband’s words foretelling that much of the major growth that is coming to the Church in the last days will come because many of the good women of the world will be drawn to the Church in large numbers. “This will happen to the degree that the women of the Church reflect righteousness and articulateness in their lives and to the degree that the women of the Church are seen as distinct and different — in happy ways — from the women of the world.”

President Nelson is then quoted from his October 2015 general conference address, speaking to Latter-day Saint women. “The day that President Kimball foresaw is today,” he said. “You are the women he foresaw! Your virtue, light, love, knowledge, courage, character, faith, and righteous lives will draw good women of the world, along with their families, to the Church in unprecedented numbers!

“We, your brethren, need your strength, your conversion, your conviction, your ability to lead, your wisdom and your voices. The kingdom of God is not and cannot be complete without women who make sacred covenants and then keep them, women who can speak with the power and authority of God!”

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose for a photo before the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News





President Bingham compared an experience she had while rappelling to keeping covenants and strengthening an anchor in Jesus Christ.

As she rappelled with a group of young women, she was the first in the group to go. But she began to fall without control. The rope held, and her quick descent was stopped — because her partner at the top was able to keep her safe. “Although I couldn’t see him, I knew he was working with all his strength to save me,” she said.



Jesus Christ is the anchor and perfect partner, explained President Bingham. “The spiritual equipment that keeps us from being broken on the rocks of adversity is our testimony of Jesus Christ and the covenants we make. We can rely on these supports to guide and carry us to safety. As our willing partner, the Savior will not allow us to fall beyond His reach.”



Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was the concluding speaker of the women’s session. He invited the women and girls listening to center their lives on Jesus Christ and remember the foundational truths in the Young Women theme.

The Young Women theme begins, “I am a beloved daughter of heavenly parents, with a divine nature and eternal destiny.” This statement contains four important truths, said Elder Renlund.



“First, you are a beloved daughter,” he said. “The second truth is that we have heavenly parents, a father and a mother.”

Third, “we have a ‘divine nature.’ And fourth, we have ‘an eternal destiny.’



President Bingham conducted the session, and Sister Rebecca Mehr and Sister Andrea Spannaus, both of the Relief Society general advisory council, offered prayers.



Music was provided by a women’s choir from stakes in Utah, with Leah Tarrant directing and Linda Margetts on the organ. The choir sang, “Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise,” “We Listen to a Prophet’s Voice,” and “Oh, May My Soul Commune With Thee.” The choir and congregation sang together “Come, Ye Children of the Lord.”