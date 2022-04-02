Women’s session video: ‘You are the women he foresaw’

A video shown during the women’s session shared words from President Spencer W. Kimball in October 1979 and President Russell M. Nelson’s talk for women in October 2015. The following is a summary of the video.

Notable quotes from the video

“Much of the major growth that is coming to the Church in the last days will come because many of the good women of the world (in whom there is often such an inner sense of spirituality) will be drawn to the Church in large numbers.”

“The day that President Kimball foresaw is today. You are the women he foresaw!”

“The kingdom of God is not and cannot be complete without women who make sacred covenants and then keep them, women who can speak with the power and authority of God!”

Summary of the video

Sister Camilla Kimball read her husband President Spencer W. Kimball’s talk during the general women’s meeting in 1979 when President Kimball was in the hospital. He foretold that much of the major growth coming to the Church in the last days will be because many of the good women of the world will be drawn to the Church in large numbers.

The video then showed President Russell M. Nelson’s talk from October 2015, where he spoke to Latter-day Saint women. He said the day that President Kimball foresaw is today. “You are the women he foresaw! Your virtue, light, love, knowledge, courage, character, faith and righteous lives will draw good women of the world, along with their families, to the Church in unprecedented numbers!”



President Nelson said the kingdom of God is not and cannot be complete without women who make and keep sacred covenants and who can speak with the power and authority of God. Women need to speak up and speak out in ward and stake councils.

“I thank you, my dear sisters, and bless you to rise to your full stature, to fulfill the measure of your creation, as we walk arm in arm in this sacred work.”

Here is the version of the video released on May 7, 2021.