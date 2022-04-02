President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Preaching the Gospel of Peace’

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2022 general conference. Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught, he said, noting “the gospel of Jesus Christ has never been needed more than it is today.” The following is a summary of what he said.

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we plead with leaders of nations to find peaceful resolutions to their differences.”

“We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed and to seek the Lord’s help in ending any major conflicts.”

“Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught.”

Prophets have foreseen this day when there would be wars and rumors of wars, and when the whole earth would be in commotion. "As followers of Jesus Christ, we plead with leaders of nations to find peaceful resolutions to their differences. We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed and to seek the Lord's help in ending any major conflicts."

The gospel of Jesus Christ has never been more needed. "Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught. I love the Lord Jesus Christ and testify that His gospel is the only enduring solution for peace."

Latter-day Saints “have the sacred responsibility to share the power and peace of Jesus Christ with all who will listen and who will let God prevail in their lives. Every person who has made covenants with God has promised to care about others and serve those in need.”

“Today I reaffirm strongly that the Lord has asked every worthy, able young man to prepare for and serve a mission. … For you young and able sisters, a mission is also a powerful, but optional, opportunity.”

