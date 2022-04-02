President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Preaching the Gospel of Peace’

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2022 general conference. Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught, he said, noting “the gospel of Jesus Christ has never been needed more than it is today.” The following is a summary of what he said.
Notable quotes from President Nelson
Summary of President Nelson’s talk
Prophets have foreseen this day when there would be wars and rumors of wars, and when the whole earth would be in commotion. “As followers of Jesus Christ, we plead with leaders of nations to find peaceful resolutions to their differences. We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed and to seek the Lord’s help in ending any major conflicts.”
The gospel of Jesus Christ has never been more needed. “Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught. I love the Lord Jesus Christ and testify that His gospel is the only enduring solution for peace.”
Latter-day Saints “have the sacred responsibility to share the power and peace of Jesus Christ with all who will listen and who will let God prevail in their lives. Every person who has made covenants with God has promised to care about others and serve those in need.”
“Today I reaffirm strongly that the Lord has asked every worthy, able young man to prepare for and serve a mission. … For you young and able sisters, a mission is also a powerful, but optional, opportunity.”
About President Nelson
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first human open-heart surgery in Utah using a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 140 great-grandchildren. He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
President Nelson in the news
- President Nelson and Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to members of the Church in 48 European countries on Jan. 23 in a devotional broadcast.
- President Nelson lauded the latest volume of the Joseph Smith Papers project that includes the original Book of Mormon manuscript, which was released on Jan. 25.
- President Nelson invited Church members in California to seek truth, make and keep covenants, and gather Israel, in a broadcast on Feb. 27.
- President Nelson spoke at the March 14 funeral of Sister Donna Edith Smith Packer, wife of the late President Boyd K. Packer, who served as President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He attended with his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, along with several members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other general authorities and officers of the Church.
President Nelson’s recent social posts
- On Jan. 1, President Nelson offered three suggestions for New Year’s resolutions: Strengthen one’s spiritual foundation, be kind to others and be resolute. “May God bless you, my dear friends, and may this be a wonderful year of purpose and possibilities for all of us,” he wrote.
- President Nelson taught that “regardless of relationship status, there is one source to whom we can all turn to either enhance the love we feel for others or mend our hearts when they feel broken — the Savior Jesus Christ” in a Feb. 14 post.
- President Nelson wrote a social media post about the Church in Europe following his devotional broadcast to the Europe Area on Jan. 23. “The Lord has never needed His faithful Saints more than right now as He gathers scattered Israel into His fold,” he wrote. “They are the hope of Europe and the hope of Israel!”