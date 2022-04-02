Sister Rebecca L. Craven: ‘Do What Mattereth Most’

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke during the women’s session of April 2022 general conference. She encouraged the women and young women to focus on doing the things that matter most. The following is a summary of what she said.

Notable quotes from Sister Craven

“Conversion won’t come while doing nothing. It comes through the power of the Holy Ghost as we intentionally make an effort by asking, seeking and knocking. It comes by doing.”

“It takes effort to stay focused on what is truly essential for lasting joy.”

“It’s not about doing life perfectly – it’s about finding joy while doing our best to live the covenants we have made with the Lord.”

Summary of Sister Craven’s talk

“Being a disciple of Jesus Christ involves more than just hoping or believing. It calls for effort, movement and commitment. It requires that we do something, being doers of the word and not hearers only.”

Such as conversion to the gospel. It comes through the power of the Holy Ghost combined with effort to know by asking, seeking and knocking.

In the Doctrine and Covenants, there are times when the Lord says, “It mattereth not.” If there are things that matter not or matter less, there are things that must matter more.

“In our efforts to do something, or do anything, we might ask ourselves, what mattereth most?”

Satan wants people to misplace their values or waste time, talents and spiritual strength on things that matter not, and distract from those things that matter most.

“It takes effort to stay focused on what is truly essential for lasting joy.”

While it may not be easy or popular, there is always a way to do the right thing, whether being obedient or standing as a witness of God when it’s not popular to do so.

“It’s not about doing life perfectly — it’s about finding joy while doing our best to live the covenants we have made with the Lord.”

About Sister Craven

Sister Rebecca L. Craven was sustained as the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency in April 2018.

As a member of a military family, Sister Craven moved quite a bit in her youth. She was born in Ohio, living in Texas when her family joined the Church, sealed to her family 18 months later in the Swiss (now Bern Switzerland) Temple while living in Germany, baptized in Salt Lake City, and she spent her Young Women years in Kansas, Missouri and England.

Sister Craven served with her husband, Brother Ronald L. Craven, as he presided over the North Carolina Charlotte Mission from 2012 to 2015.

Sister Craven in the news

This year’s youth theme is “Trust in the Lord,” based on Proverbs 3:5. In a Church News interview, she underscored the second part of the scripture: “lean not unto thine own understanding.” “This is a generation that wants answers, and they have information at their fingertips, everywhere,” Sister Craven said. “That part of the new theme, I think, is especially important right now when there are so many messages out there.”

In a Church News article on Jan. 4 about making the most of the Church and Youth program in 2022, Sister Craven encouraged leaders to get youth involved in activities and lessons. “You just ask them. … When they know you’re listening, they’ll engage.”

Sister Craven’s recent social posts

While walking in the snow, Sister Craven was reminded of how the Atonement of Jesus Christ makes it possible to “look back and see sin no more” after humble repentance.

When Sister Craven visited an FSY conference last year, she spoke to some young women who told her that they did not want to be there, but on the last day, they told her they didn’t want to leave. “Do you know if FSY is happening in your area this year?” she wrote. “Please move heaven and earth to be there if so!”