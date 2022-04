Below is a list of the speakers from each session of the 192nd Annual General Conference held April 2-3, 2022. Each speaker’s name links to a summary and quotes from the message they shared during general conference.

Saturday morning session, April 2, 2022

Saturday afternoon session, April 2, 2022

Women’s session, April 2, 2022

Sunday morning session, April 3, 2022

