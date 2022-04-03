Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘In Awe of Christ and His Gospel’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. He encouraged listeners to live in awe of Jesus Christ and His gospel in order to be healed and to draw closer to Him. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Soares

“When we truly are in awe of Jesus Christ and His gospel, we are happier, we have more enthusiasm for God’s work, and we recognize the Lord’s hand in all things.”

“As we genuinely and continually strive to learn of the Savior and follow His example, I promise you, in His name, that His divine attributes will be written in our minds and hearts, that we will become more like Him, and that we will walk with Him.”

“May the remembrance of what our eyes have seen and our hearts have felt increase our amazement at the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, which can heal us of our spiritual and emotional wounds and help us to draw closer to Him.”

Summary of Elder Soares’ talk

Having wonder and awe for the Savior and His gospel makes a difference in discipleship and journeying toward eternal life.

Additionally, the study of God’s words becomes more meaningful, prayers more intentional, worship more reverent and service in God’s kingdom more diligent.

“When we live in this way, we become more spiritually resilient and protected against falling into the trap of spiritual apathy.”

Strengthening one’s spiritual wonder and joyfully keeping covenants can be done in the midst of trials and challenges.

About Elder Soares

Elder Ulisses Soares was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he is the first and only Apostle from South America to serve in the quorum. In August 2018, he went to Brazil on his first official visit since his call to the Twelve.

Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandez Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance. They have three children.

Elder Soares in the news

In advance of the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple dedication, Elder Soares led media and VIP tours of the temple starting March 21 prior to the public open house. He also spoke with members and missionaries and at a historic symposium on religious freedom on March 23.

During the RootsTech 2022 Family Discovery Day on March 5, Elder and Sister Soares visited several places in Brazil, including the Rio de Janeiro temple, as they shared family traditions and memories, and the importance of a spiritual heritage.

Elder Soares asked missionaries three questions during a devotional broadcast to missionaries around the world on Jan. 11 as he encouraged them to increase their understanding of the doctrine of Christ.

Elder Soares’ recent social posts

On Dec. 2, 2021, Elder Soares shared a Church inspirational video titled “Temptation Fades as We Seek Christ in Every Thought.” The narration for the video is based on his October 2020 general conference talk “Seek Christ in Every Thought.”

Elder Soares told the story of a Latter-day Saint named Henrique Lauria who is battling cancer in a Jan. 11 post. “Henrique has not miraculously been healed of his cancer and his treatments have been painful and hard to bear,” Elder Soares wrote. “But he has been blessed with the capacity to shoulder his burdens, and with the constant knowledge that His Savior is there for him.”