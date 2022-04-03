Below is a compilation of the articles on key topics from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ April 2022 general conference as well as the session summaries and lists and brief bios of new leaders sustained.
Key topics
Key topics ranged from an emphasis on youth preparing to serve full-time missions, the covenant power and strength of the women of the Church, and the 17 new temples that brought the total of those announced by President Russell M. Nelson during his presidency to 100.
- President Nelson opens general conference, decrying contention and asking every worthy, able young man to serve a mission
- A prophetic call: Senior Church leaders emphasize missionary service for young men, young women, senior couples
- Leaders testify about covenant power and the strength of the women of the Church
- President Nelson pleads for conflict to end, positive spiritual momentum to increase
- Jesus Christ offers peace amid the day’s conflicts and turbulence, declare general conference speakers
- 100 temples announced by President Nelson — and the counsel he’s given
- First Presidency releases 2021 statistical report on growth, status of the Church
Session summaries
Below are the summaries from the five general sessions of April 2022 general conference, with each offering photos and brief synopsis of the speakers’ messages.
- Saturday morning session, April 2, 2022
- Saturday afternoon session, April 2, 2022
- Women’s session, April 2, 2022
- Sunday morning session, April 3, 2022
- Sunday afternoon session, April 3, 2022
- April 2022 general conference — see a list of talk summaries, photo galleries and session highlights
New leaders
The sustaining of Church leaders at April 2022 included the sustaining of six new General Authority Seventies, new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies and 45 new Area Seventies.