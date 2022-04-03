Key topics, session summaries and new leaders from April 2022 general conference

Below is a compilation of the articles on key topics from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ April 2022 general conference as well as the session summaries and lists and brief bios of new leaders sustained.

Key topics

Key topics ranged from an emphasis on youth preparing to serve full-time missions, the covenant power and strength of the women of the Church, and the 17 new temples that brought the total of those announced by President Russell M. Nelson during his presidency to 100.

Session summaries

Below are the summaries from the five general sessions of April 2022 general conference, with each offering photos and brief synopsis of the speakers’ messages.

New leaders

The sustaining of Church leaders at April 2022 included the sustaining of six new General Authority Seventies, new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies and 45 new Area Seventies.