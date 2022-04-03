Sunday afternoon session: See photos and read summaries of the April 2022 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations for 17 new temples at the end of the Sunday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference.

Before the historic announcement, President Nelson reiterated his invitation from the morning session to “increase your positive spiritual momentum, to keep you moving forward through whatever challenges and opportunities come.”

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of blessings we receive there,” he said.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enters the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Sunday afternoon session concluded the April 2022 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the first one open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, taught how understanding Heavenly Father’s gospel plan and His commandments reveals His love for His children.

The purpose of the Church’s doctrine and policies is to prepare God’s children for salvation in celestial glory. “The covenants made and the blessings promised to the faithful in the temples of God are the key,” President Oaks said.

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy, focused on how faithfulness to covenants and God’s commandments prepares people to return to Heavenly Father’s presence.

“The doctrine of Christ helps us find and stay on the covenant path and the gospel is so arranged that the Lord’s promised blessings are received through sacred ordinances and covenants,” he said.

Attendees go through security during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Jörg Klebingat, a General Authority Seventy, encouraged Latter-day Saints to be valiant disciples of Christ.

“With the Savior at the helm and living prophets to lead and guide us, ‘who can be against us?’ Let us be confident, not apologetic, valiant, not timid, faithful, not fearful as we hold up the Lord’s light in these last days,” he said.

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace shared how the purpose of “Come, Follow Me” study is to deepen a person’s conversion and strengthen faith.

“That is the miracle we seek — when one person has an experience in the scriptures, and that experience is blessed by the influence of the Holy Ghost. Such experiences are precious foundation stones for our conversion to the Savior,” President Pace said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles observed that having wonder and awe for the Savior and His gospel makes a difference in discipleship and journeying toward eternal life.

“May the remembrance of what our eyes have seen and our hearts have felt increase our amazement at the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, which can heal us of our spiritual and emotional wounds and help us to draw closer to Him,” Elder Soares said.

Conferencegoers enjoy the view between sessions during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Randy D. Funk, a General Authority Seventy, pointed to Alma’s invitation at the waters of Mormon for those who were “desirous to come into the fold of God.”

“The blessings that flow into the lives of those who follow the example and teachings of Jesus Christ, who choose to be counted among His disciples, are numerous, joyful and eternal,” he said, and later added: “Within the fold of God, we experience His watchful, nurturing care and are blessed to feel His redeeming love.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how the value of an offering or donation isn’t measured by the effect it has on the treasury, but by the effect it has on the donor’s heart.

“Jesus taught that our offering may be large or it may be small, but either way, it must be our heartfelt all,” he said. When a person consecrates something, it’s put to use in the Lord’s service.” As we seek to purify our lives and look unto Christ in every thought, everything else begins to align.”

Rachel Reeves hugs her daughter Avery during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the Sunday afternoon session. The prayers were offered by Elder Evan A. Schmutz and Elder Vern P. Stanfill, both General Authority Seventies.

The music for the Sunday afternoon session was provided by The Tabernacle at Temple Square. The choir sang “In Hymns of Praise,” “I Love To See the Temple,” “The Iron Rod” and “Our Prayer to Thee.” (President Nelson wrote the words of “Our Prayer to Thee.”) The choir and congregation sang together “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.”