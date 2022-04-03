Sister Amy A. Wright: ‘Christ Heals That Which Is Broken’

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2022 general conference. She testified of the healing power of the Savior. The following is a summary of what she said.

Notable quotes from Sister Wright

“Unburdening our hearts through forgiveness isn’t always easy, but through the enabling power of Jesus Christ, it is possible.”

“Waiting upon the Lord can be a sacred place — a place of polishing and refining where we can come to know the Savior in a deeply personal way.”

“There is nothing in your life that is broken that is beyond the curative, redeeming and enabling power of Jesus Christ.”

Summary of Sister Wright’s talk

The scriptures teach how the Savior helps individuals overcome broken relationships with God, others and one’s self.

“He is the source of healing all that is broken in our lives. As the great Mediator and Advocate with the Father, Christ sanctifies and restores broken relationships.”

Many stories in the scriptures don’t contain more than a small snippet or circumstance in someone’s life. These moments don’t define the individuals mentioned.

“The purpose of these scriptural accounts is to help us see that Jesus Christ was the answer then, and He is the answer now. He knows our complete story and exactly what we suffer, as well as our capabilities and vulnerabilities.”

Regardless of personal circumstances or the difficulty involved, the Lord requires all individuals to forgive each other.

Similar to forgiving, waiting can also be hard — waiting for answers, miracles or healing.

About Sister Wright

Sister Amy A. Wright was sustained as the second counselor in the Primary general presidency in April 2021. She has served as a member of the Young Women general advisory council, stake Primary president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Cub Scout leader.

In late 2015, Sister Wright was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer and given a 17% chance of survival. She described her battle with cancer as a “polishing and refining experience” — one that was “uniquely tailored” to help her come to know the Savior in a deeply personal way.

Sister Wright and her twin brother were born in January 1972 in Salt Lake City to Joy Bailey and Robert Anderson.

She met her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, at the University of Utah. They were sealed on June 24, 1994, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of three children.

Sister Wright in the news

During the Friend to Friend broadcast on Feb. 19, Sister Wright discussed with the young explorer about the sacrament and the importance of taking the sacrament every Sunday. The Primary general presidency — President Camille N. Johnson, Sister Susan H. Porter and Sister Wright — joined the hosts and explorer to help children learn more about baptism, the Holy Ghost and the sacrament.

Sister Wright shared her experience at BYU Women’s Conference on April 29 when she was called to meet with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and thoughts flooded her mind that she wasn’t enough. As she offered a silent prayer, and the answer was that she wasn’t her definition of enough. “But Jesus Christ is enough.”

Sister Wright’s recent social posts

During a FaceTime conversation with her missionary son, Sister Wright asked him the five hardest things about serving a mission in Africa and the five greatest things about serving in Africa. “As he listed those, it was incredible to me to see that the five greatest things — his five greatest strengths — were exactly what he needed to help him successfully navigate his challenges,” she wrote on Jan. 26.

In a Feb. 19 post Sister Wright shared a picture from the Friend to Friend event, where she was taught about “the importance of preparing to return to our Heavenly Father through sacred ordinances and covenants.”