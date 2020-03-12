22 European missions sending home missionaries with medical conditions due to COVID-19 concerns

All senior missionaries and young missionaries with serious or chronic medical conditions serving in Europe will return home beginning Thursday, March 12.

According to an updated release from the Church, these missionaries will self-isolate for 14 days after returning home and will not receive a new temporary assignment. However, they “will be considered for reassignment once the COVID-19 situation abates.”

Those with serious or chronic pre-existing medical conditions are at higher risk for complications from the COVID-19 virus.

This information applies to the following 22 missions:

Adriatic South Mission

Alpine German-Speaking Mission

Belgium/Netherlands Mission

Czech/Slovak Mission

Denmark Copenhagen Mission

England Birmingham Mission

England Leeds Mission

England London Mission

England Manchester Mission

Finland Helsinki Mission

France Paris Mission

France Lyon Mission

Germany Berlin Mission

Germany Frankfurt Mission

Italy Milan Mission

Italy Rome Mission

Norway Oslo Mission

Portugal Lisbon Mission

Scotland/Ireland Mission

Spain Barcelona Mission

Spain Madrid Mission

Sweden Stockholm Mission

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a travel ban from most of Europe (not including the United Kingdom) to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there are 12,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy; 2,281 in France; 2140 in Spain; and 1,567 in Germany, with numbers growing in other European countries as well.

