22 European missions sending home missionaries with medical conditions due to COVID-19 concerns

All senior missionaries and young missionaries with serious or chronic medical conditions serving in Europe will return home beginning Thursday, March 12.
According to an updated release from the Church, these missionaries will self-isolate for 14 days after returning home and will not receive a new temporary assignment. However, they “will be considered for reassignment once the COVID-19 situation abates.”
Those with serious or chronic pre-existing medical conditions are at higher risk for complications from the COVID-19 virus.
This information applies to the following 22 missions:
- Adriatic South Mission
- Alpine German-Speaking Mission
- Belgium/Netherlands Mission
- Czech/Slovak Mission
- Denmark Copenhagen Mission
- England Birmingham Mission
- England Leeds Mission
- England London Mission
- England Manchester Mission
- Finland Helsinki Mission
- France Paris Mission
- France Lyon Mission
- Germany Berlin Mission
- Germany Frankfurt Mission
- Italy Milan Mission
- Italy Rome Mission
- Norway Oslo Mission
- Portugal Lisbon Mission
- Scotland/Ireland Mission
- Spain Barcelona Mission
- Spain Madrid Mission
- Sweden Stockholm Mission
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a travel ban from most of Europe (not including the United Kingdom) to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday.
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there are 12,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy; 2,281 in France; 2140 in Spain; and 1,567 in Germany, with numbers growing in other European countries as well.
For the latest information on the Church’s actions in response to the new coronavirus, visit https://www.thechurchnews.com/category/coronavirus.