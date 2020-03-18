Church Distribution retail stores reduce hours, temporarily close doors in 45 locations

The Church announced on Newsroom on March 18 that some Church Distribution retail stores would begin adjusting their hours of service to better align with Church direction and government guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of the Church Distribution retail stores have already reduced their hours since March 16, to support temples that are performing live ordinances. However, as of March 18, the following Church Distribution retail stores are temporarily closed due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Accra, Ghana

Antananarivo, Kenya

Antananarivo, Madagascar

Bangalore, India

Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

Brisbane Australia

Campinas, Brazil

Cardston, Canada

Cebu City, Philippines

Copenhagen, Denmark

Curitiba, Brazil

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Harare, Zimbabwe

Hartford, Connecticut

Helsinki, Finland

Johannesburg, South Africa

Kampala, Uganda

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Kyiv, Ukraine

Los Angeles, California

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Lusaka, Zambia

Malaysia

Manhattan, New York

Maputo, Mozambique

Montreal, Canada

Oakland, California

Paris, France

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Porto Alegre, Brazil

Quetzaltenango, Guatemala

Recife, Brazil

Redlands, California

Rome, Italy

San Diego, California

São Paulo, Brazil

Sapporo, Japan

Seoul, Korea

St. Louis, Missouri

Sydney Australia

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Tokyo, Japan

Toronto, Canada

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Uplands, California

Church-service missionaries are being encouraged to stay home until store hours return to normal.