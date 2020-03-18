Church Distribution retail stores reduce hours, temporarily close doors in 45 locations

The newly renovated Mendenhall Library is part of the Temple View development project dedicated by President Henry B. Eyring on Saturday, June 17, in Hamilton, New Zealand. The library will now house the Matthew Cowley Pacific Church History Center and Museum in addition to a distribution center, records preservation center, mission offices and self-reliance center.
The Church Distribution Services store that was located in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building has moved to Deseret Book's store just south of Temple Square.
A tent was erected on the Portland Oregon Temple grounds to host guests at the dedication of the new visitors' center. The site of a former Church distribution center, the visitors' center has been open since February 2012.
Home for president of the California Oakland Mission is just north across the street from the Oakland temple grounds. Also in the area are mission offices and a distribution center.
The Church announced on Newsroom on March 18 that some Church Distribution retail stores would begin adjusting their hours of service to better align with Church direction and government guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of the Church Distribution retail stores have already reduced their hours since March 16, to support temples that are performing live ordinances. However, as of March 18, the following Church Distribution retail stores are temporarily closed due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Accra, Ghana
  • Antananarivo, Kenya
  • Antananarivo, Madagascar
  • Bangalore, India
  • Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo
  • Brisbane Australia
  • Campinas, Brazil
  • Cardston, Canada
  • Cebu City, Philippines
  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Curitiba, Brazil
  • Guatemala City, Guatemala
  • Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Helsinki, Finland
  • Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Kampala, Uganda
  • Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Los Angeles, California
  • Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Lusaka, Zambia
  • Malaysia
  • Manhattan, New York
  • Maputo, Mozambique
  • Montreal, Canada
  • Oakland, California
  • Paris, France
  • Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  • Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Quetzaltenango, Guatemala
  • Recife, Brazil
  • Redlands, California
  • Rome, Italy
  • San Diego, California
  • São Paulo, Brazil
  • Sapporo, Japan
  • Seoul, Korea
  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • Sydney Australia
  • Tegucigalpa, Honduras
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
  • Uplands, California

Church-service missionaries are being encouraged to stay home until store hours return to normal.

