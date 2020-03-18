Church Distribution retail stores reduce hours, temporarily close doors in 45 locations

The Church announced on Newsroom on March 18 that some Church Distribution retail stores would begin adjusting their hours of service to better align with Church direction and government guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The majority of the Church Distribution retail stores have already reduced their hours since March 16, to support temples that are performing live ordinances. However, as of March 18, the following Church Distribution retail stores are temporarily closed due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Accra, Ghana
- Antananarivo, Kenya
- Antananarivo, Madagascar
- Bangalore, India
- Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo
- Brisbane Australia
- Campinas, Brazil
- Cardston, Canada
- Cebu City, Philippines
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Curitiba, Brazil
- Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Helsinki, Finland
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Kampala, Uganda
- Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
- Kyiv, Ukraine
- Los Angeles, California
- Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Lusaka, Zambia
- Malaysia
- Manhattan, New York
- Maputo, Mozambique
- Montreal, Canada
- Oakland, California
- Paris, France
- Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Quetzaltenango, Guatemala
- Recife, Brazil
- Redlands, California
- Rome, Italy
- San Diego, California
- São Paulo, Brazil
- Sapporo, Japan
- Seoul, Korea
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Sydney Australia
- Tegucigalpa, Honduras
- Tokyo, Japan
- Toronto, Canada
- Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
- Uplands, California
Church-service missionaries are being encouraged to stay home until store hours return to normal.