The Utah Area Presidency asks families to not congregate at airports as unprecedented numbers of missionaries return home

As large numbers of missionaries return home due to the global health crisis, the Church’s Utah Area presidency is reminding members and missionaries to follow instructions regarding self-isolation and congregating at airports.

In a March 23 letter, Elder Craig C. Christensen, Elder Randy D. Funk and Elder Walter F. Gonzalez thanked local stake presidents for helping the unprecedented masses of missionaries returning to their homes and also expressed “deep concern” for how returning missionaries were received Sunday, March 22, at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

“What occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Salt Lake airport causes us deep concern with missionaries and their families disregarding important instructions regarding self-isolation and congregating at airports,” they wrote. “We ask you to help members in your stake understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of practicing safe social distancing, and the need to follow the recommendations from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The letter encouraged leaders to emphasize to missionaries and their families the instruction provided by the Church: “Parents or guardians should go to the airport alone to meet a returning missionary and practice safe social distancing while there. That way, the missionary is able to properly begin self-isolation.”

“It is imperative that missionaries and their families adhere to these guidelines for their own safety, the safety of their families, and the safety of the community.”

The letter also provided a matrix being used showing which missionaries may be considered for reassignment and which should be honorably released.

“We love you and pray our Heavenly Father will bless us during this challenging time,” the letter concluded. “We are confident the work of the Lord will continue to move forward as we trust in Him.”

