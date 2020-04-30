Church donates $5.5M to COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States

As part of its ongoing effort to provide relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church emphasized Thursday, April 30, its continued commitment to make community and cash donations to “an unprecedented number of humanitarian requests both in and outside the United States.”

To date, 280 Church-sponsored COVID-19 relief projects in over 80 countries have been initiated, according to Newsroom.

Within the United States, 15 truckloads of commodities from the Church’s network of bishops’ storehouses are being delivered each week to food banks and other charitable organizations across the country.

Meanwhile, cash donations — totaling $5.5 million — are being provided to the following relief agencies: Convoy of Hope, Springfield, Illinois; Feeding America, Chicago, Illinois; Partnership With Native Americans, Addison, Texas; Salvation Army, Alexandria, Virginia; and United Way, Alexandria, Virginia.

“We’re deeply concerned about those we consider to be our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of COVID-19,” said Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé in the Newsroom release. “We want to help and know we can rely on these trusted partners, who are already doing so much good, to reach those who are in greatest need.”

Bishop Caussé also saluted the efforts of the Church’s humanitarian relief partners who are working on the front lines of the crisis across the country. He noted that the Church is committed to providing volunteers — utilizing the JustServe service platform — to help coordinate local service opportunities.

“Our Church members, who can be found in every community, are also willing to lend a hand through volunteer service projects,” he added.

Here’s how the Church’s cash donations will be used:

Convoy of Hope will use the Church’s donation to distribute food to those in need, largely in the Midwest.

“This generous gift came at a pivotal time. Convoy of Hope is well on its way to reaching the goal of delivering 10 million meals to those hit hardest by the coronavirus,” said Hal Donaldson, CEO of Convoy of Hope. “We are currently distributing meals and relief supplies in communities from coast to coast, sharing hope in these unprecedented times. Now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to engage in a united act of compassion and demonstrate kindness.”

Feeding America is a nationwide network of food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters and will use the Church’s donation to assist in the country’s hardest-hit areas.

“Feeding America member food banks are on the ground helping our neighbors who struggle with hunger in communities across the country. We are incredibly thankful for the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during this time of increased need. Their donation will help provide more meals and other essential resources to people who need them most,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Partnership With Native Americans will use the Church’s donation to purchase food, water and personal health products to be distributed to reservations, mostly throughout the western United States.

“Our motto has always been ‘don’t leave Native Americans behind,’ and that’s more critical now than ever,” said Joshua Arce, President and CEO of Partnership With Native Americans. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is honoring this and helping us continue our vital deliveries to the reservations in need.”

The Salvation Army will use the Church’s donation to provide food, personal protective equipment and hygiene items in locations throughout the United States.

“Across America, millions are worried about where their next meal will come from. They need food now. So to help meet that need, The Salvation Army is proud to partner with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Working together, we’re determined to make a difference for anyone and everyone affected by this pandemic,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, commander of the USA Western Territory.

United Way will use the Church’s donation to support efforts to provide a variety of relief to many communities across the country.

“United Way extends our deepest gratitude for the generosity and compassion of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. “The donation to the United Way Community Response and Recovery Fund will provide critical support to communities across the U.S. and to the 211 teams who are working around the clock to help our most vulnerable populations find the help they need in the face of this pandemic.”

The First Presidency previously announced 110 relief projects in 57 countries had been approved by Church leaders as of April 14.