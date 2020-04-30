Church properties for camps and conferences to close, treks and Church pageants canceled for 2020

Following the First Presidency’s directive to suspend all public gatherings of Church members, Church recreational properties in the United States and Canada used for youth camps and conferences are closed, according to a notice sent to stake and ward leaders on Thursday, April 30. All treks and Church pageants are canceled for 2020.

The notice also states that Aaronic Priesthood quorum camp, Young Women camp and other overnight youth conferences should not be held until restrictions are lifted. Local leaders may wish to hold technology-based experiences allowing youth to connect with one another.

“When the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles approve gatherings, local priesthood and Young Women leaders may organize youth conference activities at Church meetinghouses,” the notice states. In such cases, Church-owned facilities should be used before non-Church properties. Guidelines will be provided when restrictions are lifted.

The Nauvoo Pageant has been rescheduled for July 6–31, 2021, and

will continue in future years. The Hill Cumorah Pageant, originally scheduled to end in 2020, will be performed for the final season July 8–10, 13–17, 2021.

The Church announced April 13 that all For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences planned in the United States and Canada in 2020 will be postponed until 2021.