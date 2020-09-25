More than 800 tons of food being donated to New York charities to commemorate 200th anniversary of First Vision

Dozens of Latter-day Saints from Rochester volunteered to help unload donated food in preparation of the truckload’s distribution to local food pantries. The Brockport Department of Public Works and Foodlink volunteered to be drop-off points for the Church’s regional food deliveries, Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2020.
Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stand in front of boxes of donated food they helped to unload in Rochester, New York, on Sept. 29, 2020. The food is being donated to the Barakah Muslim Charity, which was founded in 2013 and operates solely on donations.
Volunteers deliver nonperishable food items to the South Wedge Food Program in Rochester, New York, September 2020.
Latter-day Saint volunteers deliver thousands of pounds of nonperishable food items to the South Wedge Food Program in Rochester, New York, September 2020.
Dozens of Latter-day Saints from Rochester, New York, volunteer to help unload and sort donated food in preparation of the truckload’s distribution to local food pantries, Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2020.
Latter-day Saints from Rochester, New York, volunteer to help unload and sort donated food in preparation of the truckload’s distribution to local food pantries, Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2020.
Dozens of Latter-day Saints from the Rochester, New York, area volunteered to help unload and sort tens of thousands of pounds of donated food in preparation of the truckload’s distribution to local food pantries. The Brockport Department of Public Works and Foodlink volunteered to be drop-off points for the Church’s regional food deliveries, Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2020.
Dozens of Latter-day Saints from the Rochester, New York, area volunteered to help unload and sort tens of thousands of pounds of donated food in preparation of the truckload’s distribution to local food pantries. The Brockport Department of Public Works and Foodlink volunteered to be drop-off points for the Church’s regional food deliveries, Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2020.
These canned goods and other nonperishable commodities shipped to New York from the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, include green beans, mashed potato granules, chili, salsa, macaroni, pasta and spaghetti sauce. The food items were grown, picked and harvested from Church-owned farms in Utah and the Intermountain West, and processed in canneries in Utah.
The canned goods and other nonperishable commodities shipped to New York from the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, include green beans, mashed potato granules, chili, salsa, macaroni, pasta and spaghetti sauce.
Volunteers help unload and sort donated food in preparation of the truckload’s distribution to local food pantries, with the hashtag #200in2020NY written in chalk. The Brockport Department of Public Works and Foodlink volunteered to be drop-off points for the Church’s regional food deliveries, Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2020.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing 200 deliveries of food to food pantries and other charities in the state of New York. Deliveries began in the upstate New York and New York City areas last week. 

This initiative is taking place to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the First Vision in Palmyra, New York. Latter-day Saints are partnering with nonprofit food pantries and local charities — such as Catholic Charities, Barakah Muslim Charity and the Salvation Army— to provide more than 800 tons of nonperishable food.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced this initiative on Feb. 27, before the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Benjamin Lee, an operations manager for Eastern Service Workers, told Newsroom that the demand on the group’s emergency food services has “increased tenfold since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The Eastern Service Workers and Barakah Muslim Charity representatives received 5,000 pounds of food each and say it was the largest single food donation they have ever received.

The food shipments were sent to New York from the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, and included food grown, picked and harvested from Church-owned farms in Utah and the Intermountain West and processed in canneries in Utah.

“The Lord blessed us this year with a bounteous crop, and we’re able to [use this surplus to] distribute these products where they’re most needed,” said Richard Long, welfare manager for the Church’s North America Northeast Area, to Newsroom.

