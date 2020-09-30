A first look at the Church’s October 2020 World Report

Missionaries of the China Hong Kong Mission move their luggage toward the check-in counters at the airport as they evacuate due to growing coronavirus concerns, as shown in a photo courtesy of President Dennis L. Phillips. The photo is one he included as a submission to the Church History Department’s project of documenting missionary experiences during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, which drew 7,000 online entries from missionaries and mission leaders worldwide. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Young adults perform a musical number during a Face to Face event broadcast on a set replica of ancient Jerusalem in Goshen, Utah, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A family receives the sacrament tray while holding their face masks. Many units will be returning to weekly Sabbath-day worship services at meetinghouses if conditions allow. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The First Presidency outlined, in a letter dated May 19, plans to resume some meetings and activities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on a limited basis using “a careful, phased approach.” This includes the administration of the sacrament. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Members of President Russell M. Nelson’s family participate in a virtual birthday party — via video conferencing — three days before his 96th birthday on Sunday Sept. 6, 2020. President Nelson turned 96 on Sept. 9, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The latest edition of The World Report — a biannual video review of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — was released on Newsroom and YouTube on Wednesday, Sept. 30. 

The World Report is shown in between general conference sessions and generally contains news that has happened since the previous general conference.

This edition shows how the pandemic has affected worship, temple work, missionary work and the ministry of the Apostles, as well as the Church’s humanitarian efforts around the world.

Read more about the events mentioned in The World Report: