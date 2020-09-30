A first look at the Church’s October 2020 World Report

The latest edition of The World Report — a biannual video review of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — was released on Newsroom and YouTube on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The World Report is shown in between general conference sessions and generally contains news that has happened since the previous general conference.
This edition shows how the pandemic has affected worship, temple work, missionary work and the ministry of the Apostles, as well as the Church’s humanitarian efforts around the world.
Read more about the events mentioned in The World Report:
- ProjectProtect and other humanitarian projects
- President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation for a worldwide fast for healing from COVID-19
- Phased reopening of temples
- Evacuations and early releases of missionaries
- Latter-day Saints worshipping from home
- Highlights from April 2020 general conference — including the bicentennial proclamation, a new Church symbol, nine new General Authority Seventies and a new Young Men presidency, eight new temples
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband’s Face to Face for young adults
- First-ever virtual Youth Music Festival
- Virtual For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conference in the Caribbean
- Changes to Church magazines
- Pioneer Day messages from President M. Russell Ballard, President Joy D. Jones and Elder Ulisses Soares
- Groundbreakings: Layton Utah Temple, Orem Utah Temple, Alabang Philippines Temple, Auckland New Zealand Temple, San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple, Brasilia Brazil Temple
- What’s inside the Salt Lake Temple time capsule
- St. George Utah Temple renovation
- Hurricane Laura relief
- BYU–Hawaii’s new president
- Sermons of Eliza R. Snow and diaries of Emmeline B. Wells available online
- National Day of Prayer
- ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ turns 90