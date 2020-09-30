A first look at the Church’s October 2020 World Report

The latest edition of The World Report — a biannual video review of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — was released on Newsroom and YouTube on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The World Report is shown in between general conference sessions and generally contains news that has happened since the previous general conference.

This edition shows how the pandemic has affected worship, temple work, missionary work and the ministry of the Apostles, as well as the Church’s humanitarian efforts around the world.

