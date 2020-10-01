Brazil TV network to air live general conference session and Tabernacle Choir

For the first time in Brazil, a national TV network will broadcast a live session of the general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Sunday morning session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference — as well as the 30-minute broadcast of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square before the session begins — will be shown on RedeTV beginning on Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m. Brazil time.

In a series of video messages shared on social media, the Brazil Area presidency has encouraged Latter-day Saints to tune in and invite their nonmember friends to do the same.

“What a unique missionary opportunity, brothers and sisters,” said Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy serving as Brazil Area president. “I will invite all my friends to watch RedeTV on this day, and I invite you to join me on this special mission. It will be a blessing to all of us.”

Convite para a Conferência Geral – Élder Parrella O presidente Parrella, presidente da Área Brasil de A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias, anunciou nesta semana a transmissão da primeira sessão de domingo da Conferência Geral de outubro pela RedeTV.E ele também nos fez um convite especial! Vamos marcar nossos amigos e familiares neste post e nos juntar a ele nesta grande oportunidade missionária? ????#ConfGeralNaRedeTV #ConferenciaGeral Posted by A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias on Sunday, September 13, 2020

His counselors, Elder Joaquin E. Costa and Elder Joni L. Koch, repeated the invitation in separate videos. “Let’s look to hear the voice of the Lord through His disciples in this grand general conference,” Elder Koch added.

Nei Garcia, communications director for the Brazil Area, described the opportunity for a TV network to broadcast conference in Brazil as “historic.”

“In all Brazil, almost 4,000 cities will receive general conference by TV,” Garcia said.

As the largest country in South America, Brazil is home to an estimated 211 million people — and 1.5 million Latter-day Saints. Brazil has the most members of the Church in the world after the United States and Mexico.

“We believe that the impact will be immense,” Garcia said. “We can feel from social media that members are happy and excited by the opportunity. We hope that members will invite their friends and family to watch general conference.

“The missionaries are also excited and using social media to publicize and advertise. It will be an incredible missionary opportunity.”

Eliane, Ellen, Ednei and Kelvin Moura of the Telegrafo Ward, Belem Brazil Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Ednei Moura

Less than a week ago, ground was broken for what will be Brazil’s 10th temple — the Brasilia Brazil Temple.

Elder Parrella presided at the Sept. 26 event and offered the dedicatory prayer. He encouraged Church members to share the importance of the temple and all of God’s teachings with those around them.

“Share the gospel in a normal and natural way, including using social media that gives us access to friends, acquaintances and with those we meet. Invite everyone to know more about Jesus Christ,” he said.

April 2020 general conference marked the first time general conference sessions were broadcast on national television in the South Pacific.