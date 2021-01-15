LightTheWorld in review: How Latter-day Saints in 15 countries served others amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world from participating in the annual #LightTheWorld campaign in December 2020. Many found creative ways to serve others, in accordance with local social distancing guidelines and regulations.

During a time of global need, Latter-day Saints have the opportunity to make a difference in “small and natural ways” and “be a light that can shine to the world,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, at the beginning of the campaign.

Below is a summary of ways Church members around the world participated in the #LightTheWorld campaign in their various communities, as reported by Newsroom:

Brazil

RedeTV — one of Brazil’s major television networks — broadcast “The Christ Child: A Nativity Story” as part of a special Church-sponsored Christmas program. The program also featured a compilation of music performed by Latter-day Saint youth including “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night.”

Latter-day Saints in Praia, Brazil, organized and prerecorded a physically distanced Christmas-day concert that streamed on social media channels. The choir, also known as “Angel’s Voice,” performed traditional and international holiday music in celebration of the Savior’s birth.

Caribbean

In the Dominican Republic, more than 1,000 Church members responded to the #LightTheWorld campaign’s invitation to find ways to “serve others” on Dec. 5, a date that coincided with International Volunteer Day. They cleaned up various cities, including Pedro Brand, and distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) — including approximately 30,000 face masks — with city employees.

A group of Latter-day Saints in Pedro Brand, Dominican Republic, fills a bag with waste gathered around the city in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Puerto Rican Latter-day Saints sewed hundreds of “heart pillows” to help breast cancer patients recover from mastectomy surgeries. On the island of Aruba, many Church members helped clean the island’s coastline including Rodger’s Beach in Saint Nicolas.

Latter-day Saints and members of the Puerto Rican League Against Cancer pose for a photo behind bags filled with heart pillows that were donated to help breast cancer patients recover from mastectomy surgery in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

South America

Near the town of Puerto Vilelas, Argentina, many local Latter-day Saints gathered donations of food, clothing and toys for Huellitas de Amor, a local food cafeteria that provides free meals for low-income children. Missionaries sang Christmas carols while the food was distributed.

A view of #LightTheWorld food donations in boxes sit ready to be distributed to Huellitas de Amor (“prints of love,” in English) a food cafeteria for kids in Puerto Vilelas, Argentina, in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Saints in Mendoza and Tucumán participated in local blood drives. In Antofagasta, Chile, Latter-day Saints also donated blood, specifically at Antofagasta’s Regional Hospital.

Central America

Diego Paiz, a Guatemalan Latter-day Saint, organized “Un Tamal, No Está Mal” (“one tamale isn’t bad,” in English), an activity where volunteers made and distributed tamales to hungry people.

Latter-day Saints in Guatemala hold up a “Un Tamal No Está Mal” (one tamale isn’t bad, in English) banner to promote their Light the World service activity in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

In San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Maria Fernanda Servellon participated in a toy drive to help children who survived Hurricanes Eta and Iota. Other Central American Latter-day Saints picked up garbage and found ways to enhance public parks, streets and beaches.

Africa

Church members in Ghana, Africa, made news headlines when one of the country’s television news channels reported that Latter-day Saints launched the #LighttheWorld campaign in Jamestown by handing out personal protective equipment and food items to 350 households.

Residents of Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, gather in preparation for the 2020 #LightTheWorld campaign’s launch at the forecourt of the Chief’s palace in Accra, Ghana, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission President Victor Bassey and his wife, Sister Uche Bassey, delivered a couch and suction machine to the Etche Health Centre on behalf of Church members.

Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission President Victor Bassey, second from left, and his spouse, Sister Uche Bassey, far left, accompany other Church leaders and health care workers during a donation of a delivery couch and suction machine to the Etche Health Centre, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as part of the #LightTheWorld initiative. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Pacific

Two weeks before Christmas, Latter-day Saints in Western Australia published ads in five regional newspapers to spread word about the availability of “The Christ Child: A Nativity Story” on the #LightTheWorld campaign’s website.

A #LightTheWorld campaign billboard in Auckland, New Zealand, promotes The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ worldwide invitation to transform Christmas into a season of service in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

In addition to newspaper ads, #LightTheWorld campaign billboards on well-traveled roads in Auckland, New Zealand, helped increase awareness of the Church’s invitation to serve others for 25 consecutive days.

Church members in Guam filled up boxes in “Operation Christmas Drop,” a humanitarian mission sponsored by the U.S. Pacific Military Forces that provides donations to islanders living in remote areas of the Pacific.

The Hartley family in Guam poses for a photo while participating in Operation Christmas Drop, a U.S. Pacific Military Forces-sponsored project that airdrops food and supplies to remote areas of the region, as part of the #LightTheWorld campaign in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Asia

More than 800 people attended a walk-through and streamed open house Christmas Nativity Display at a local Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Okinawa, Japan. The event included more than 150 nativities and Christmas decorations and featured live Christmas music and displays of Jesus Christ paired with kakejiku, or Japanese hanging scrolls.

A family from Okinawa, Japan, enjoys a nativity and Christmas decoration display as Latter-day Saints open local meetinghouse doors to the community in mid-December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

In Cambodia, local Latter-day Saints participated in a livestreamed devotional by sharing Christmas messages. Missionaries performed musical devotionals. Church members and missionaries also placed #LightTheWorld ads on tuk-tuks, local meetinghouse fences and customized pass-along cards with an invitation to participate in the campaign and serve others in need.

A #LightTheWorld ad is seen on the back of a tuk-tuk in Cambodia in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

United States

Local Church leaders in Boise and Meridian, Idaho, partnered with faith, civic and community leaders to host the Inaugural Idaho Community Christmas Carol Sing-Along — in drive-in movie style. Carolers drove to host parking lots, remained in their vehicles, tuned into a local radio station and sang along to a prerecorded program of familiar Christmas hymns and carols.

Latter-day Saint missionaries in Idaho hold up a banner that reads, “Welcome IDAHO Let’s Sing!” to invite people to a drive-in Christmas caroling experience that members organized to help the community celebrate the state’s annual Inaugural Idaho Community Christmas Sing-Along on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Latter-day Saints created a drive-thru Nativity for their community. More than 2,000 visitors drove their vehicles through the Nativity experience.

Members of the #LightTheWorld drive-thru Nativity greet visitors in Charlotte, North Carolina, in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Youth in the Paris Ward in Lexington, Kentucky, wrote Christmas cards to every resident at the Bourbon Heights Nursing Home. A total of 138 Christmas cards were written and delivered. About 80 miles west in Louisville, many Latter-day Saints served at the local Salvation Army Angel Tree warehouse and helped make Christmas happen for nearly 10,000 children.

Youth from the Paris Ward in Lexington, Kentucky, wrote and delivered 138 Christmas cards to residents at a local nursing home in December 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Brinley Baird of Viera 1st Ward in Coca, Florida, delivered gifts to recipients of Aging Matters in Brevard. Aging Matters is the leading agency for senior services in Brevard County in Florida. The donations were made by United Way of Brevard.

Brinley Baird delivers Christmas gifts to Aging Matters recipients in December 2020. Aging Matters is the leading agency for senior services in Brevard County in Florida. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

