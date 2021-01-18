How to subscribe to the Church News in print and online

Want to keep up-to-date with the Church News? Whether in print, on your computer or on your phone, here’s how you can subscribe to the Church News.
Deseret News
The Church News print edition is available with the Deseret News local edition for $4 a week or the Deseret News national edition for $69 a year.
Both editions also come with Deseret, a monthly magazine.
Contact 801-204-6100 or [email protected] for more information about subscribing to the Deseret News.
The Church News print edition is available through the following media organizations:
Arizona Republic — Subscribe
1-800-332-6733 | [email protected]
Daily Herald — Subscribe
801-375-5103 | [email protected]
Millard County Chronicle Progress — Subscribe
435-864-2400 | Subscription support
Richfield Reaper — Subscribe
435-896-5476 | [email protected]
San Juan Record — Subscribe
435-587-2277 | sjrnews.com/contact
Sanpete Messenger — Subscribe
435-835-6397 (ask for Karen Christensen) | sanpetemessenger.com/contact
Spectrum (St. George) — Subscribe
1-800-748-5489 | [email protected]
Tooele Transcript Bulletin — Subscribe
435-882-0050 | [email protected]
Uintah Basin Standard — Subscribe
435-938-7111
Vernal Express — Subscribe
435-938-7112
Wasatch Wave and Summit County News — Subscribe
435-654-1471 | wasatchwave.com/pages/contact_us
Web
All Church News articles published since 1988 are available online at TheChurchNews.com. Many articles are also available in Spanish and Portuguese. Search the archives through the search bar located in the menu at the top right of the page.
Church News content is available on the following social media platforms:
English: TheChurchNews
Spanish: ChurchNewsEspanol
Portuguese: ChurchNewsPortugues
Twitter
English: @the_churchnews
Spanish: @churchnewses
Portuguese: @churchnewspt
Instagram
English: @thechurchnews
Spanish: @churchnewsespanol
Portuguese: @churchnewsportugues
English: @churchnewsenglish
Sign up for the email newsletter at thechurchnews.com/newsletters for Church News content in your inbox every Tuesday.
Mobile
Download the Church News app from the App Store or from Google Play. The app is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.