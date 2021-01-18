How to subscribe to the Church News in print and online

Want to keep up-to-date with the Church News? Whether in print, on your computer or on your phone, here’s how you can subscribe to the Church News.

Print

Deseret News

The Church News print edition is available with the Deseret News local edition for $4 a week or the Deseret News national edition for $69 a year.

Both editions also come with Deseret, a monthly magazine.

Contact 801-204-6100 or [email protected] for more information about subscribing to the Deseret News.

The Church News print edition is available through the following media organizations:

Arizona Republic — Subscribe

1-800-332-6733 | [email protected]

Daily Herald — Subscribe

801-375-5103 | [email protected]

Millard County Chronicle Progress — Subscribe

435-864-2400 | Subscription support

Richfield Reaper — Subscribe

435-896-5476 | [email protected]

San Juan Record — Subscribe

435-587-2277 | sjrnews.com/contact

Sanpete Messenger — Subscribe

435-835-6397 (ask for Karen Christensen) | sanpetemessenger.com/contact

Spectrum (St. George) — Subscribe

1-800-748-5489 | [email protected]

Tooele Transcript Bulletin — Subscribe

435-882-0050 | [email protected]

Uintah Basin Standard — Subscribe

435-938-7111

Vernal Express — Subscribe

435-938-7112

Wasatch Wave and Summit County News — Subscribe

435-654-1471 | wasatchwave.com/pages/contact_us

Web

All Church News articles published since 1988 are available online at TheChurchNews.com. Many articles are also available in Spanish and Portuguese. Search the archives through the search bar located in the menu at the top right of the page.

Church News content is available on the following social media platforms:

Facebook

English: TheChurchNews

Spanish: ChurchNewsEspanol

Portuguese: ChurchNewsPortugues

Twitter

English: @the_churchnews

Spanish: @churchnewses

Portuguese: @churchnewspt

Instagram

English: @thechurchnews

Spanish: @churchnewsespanol

Portuguese: @churchnewsportugues

Pinterest

English: @churchnewsenglish

Email

Sign up for the email newsletter at thechurchnews.com/newsletters for Church News content in your inbox every Tuesday.

Mobile

Download the Church News app from the App Store or from Google Play. The app is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.