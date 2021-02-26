Latter-day Saint Charities to donate $20 million to support UNICEF’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Latter-day Saint Charities has supported global immunization initiatives led by UNICEF and the WHO. This woman receives a vaccination in Chad. Credit: UNICEF
UNICEF staff show boxes containing the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility in Accra, Ghana, on February 24, 2021. Credit: UNICEF
UNICEF staff examine a box containing the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility in Accra, Ghana, on February 24, 2021. Credit: UNICEF
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility are loaded onto a truck for transport in Accra, Ghana, on February 24, 2021. Credit: UNICEF
UNICEF Health Specialist Dr. Felix Osei-Sarpong poses for a photograph at the arrival of the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on February 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A plane carrying the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility lands at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on February 24, 2021. Credit: UNICEF
UNICEF staffer Rafik ElOuerchefani inspects pallets of auto-disable syringes and safety boxes at a warehouse in Dubai Logistics City in the United Arab Emirates on February 21, 2021. Credit: UNICEF
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has worked for many years supporting the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to ease refugees’ burdens. Bishop Gérald Caussé of the Presiding Bishopric of the Church met with both organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, in October 2016, to get updates on the refugee populations and inquire what more the Church can do to help. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was part of a panel discussion at a UNICEF-sponsored event at the United Nations in Geneva on December 5, 2019. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Jean B. Bingham, then of the Church’s Primary general presidency, talks with UNICEF child protection officer Fatuma Arinaitwe in Uganda in early 2017. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
In early 2017, Church leaders and UNICEF officials visited people in the Bidi Bidi Refugee Settlement in Uganda. At that time, this settlement was home to more than 250,000 people, as well as schools and surrounding communities. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sharon Eubank of Latter-day Saint Charities talks with girls undergoing cognitive behavior therapy for trauma (CBTT) sessions with partner TPO at a UNICEF-supported Child Friendly Space in the Bidi Bidi settlement in the Yumbe district of Uganda in early 2017. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Jean B. Bingham, then serving in the Church’s Primary general presidency, carries a boy back to his mother at ECD center in Bid Bidi Refugee Settlement in the Yumbe district of Uganda in early 2017. This was part of a a UNICEF field visit to Uganda. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Jean B. Bingham, right, and Sharon Eubank of Latter-day Saint Charities, try local fruits picked by refugee women at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in the Arua district of Uganda. This was part of a a UNICEF field visit to Uganda in early 2017. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Charities
Primary general president Joy D. Jones and Caryl Stern, former president and CEO of UNICEF USA, display a soccer ball given to children around the world on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, looks at photos in the offices of UNICEF USA in New York City, Tuesday on February 12, 2019. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saint Charities will donate $20 million to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund to help ensure safe, fast and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, Church leaders announced Friday.

This donation makes Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the single largest private sector donor to date to support UNICEF’s Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the vaccines arm of the ACT Accelerator called the COVAX Facility.

The grant also follows a $3 million donation to UNICEF in 2020, which provided water, sanitation and hygiene services in response to COVID-19.

To date, Latter-day Saint Charities has supported 1,050 COVID-19 relief projects in 152 countries.

UNICEF staff examine a box containing the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility in Accra, Ghana, on February 24, 2021. Credit: UNICEF

The new grant will support UNICEF’s efforts to procure and supply of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to 196 participating COVAX countries and economies by the end of 2021, according to the newsroom. The initial 2 billion doses are intended to protect frontline health care and social workers and educators as well as high risk and vulnerable people. 

The response aims to accelerate the end of the pandemic and minimize disruption to the lives of children.

The donation will also support UNICEF as it works with countries to strengthen supply chains, train health workers, address misinformation, and build trust in vaccines and in the health systems delivering them.

“COVID-19 is the first truly global crisis we have seen in our lives,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director. “No matter where we live, the pandemic affects every person, including children. There has never been a more urgent need to work together.”

Sister Jean B. Bingham, right, and Sharon Eubank of Latter-day Saint Charities, try local fruits picked by refugee women at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in the Arua district of Uganda. This was part of a a UNICEF field visit to Uganda in early 2017.
Sister Jean B. Bingham, right, and Sharon Eubank of Latter-day Saint Charities, try local fruits picked by refugee women at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in the Arua district of Uganda. This was part of a a UNICEF field visit to Uganda in early 2017. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Charities

Through the COVAX Facility — co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO and CEPI — UNICEF is leveraging its experience in vaccine procurement and delivery, and its strengths and reach in community engagement, to build demand and acceptance for vaccines.

“We express gratitude to UNICEF’s team and organization. They have done so much to care for children and their families and help them meet basic needs and fulfill their potential,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of the Church. “As more adults in vulnerable communities are vaccinated, critical health, nutritional and educational services for children in need will be able to resume. We hold hope in our hearts not only of overcoming the pandemic, but of seeing a brighter future for all children and their families.”

Latter-day Saint Charities and UNICEF USA entered into partnership in 2013, working together to support children and their families in the areas of immunization, emergency response, and education and development needs of refugees.

Learn more about UNICEF’s work on the COVID-19 vaccines here, or about UNICEF’s work on immunization here.