Watch: Bishop Caussé thanks UNICEF and Latter-day Saints for COVID-19 relief

In a video released Friday, March 5, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé thanked the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for combined efforts in combatting COVID-19.

Latter-day Saint Charities is donating $20 million to UNICEF to help ensure safe, fast and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, Church leaders announced last month.

“We are grateful to the members of the Church and friends who have made this donation possible,” said Bishop Caussé in the video.

He expressed appreciation to UNICEF for its service both before and during the pandemic. “You have done so much to care for children and their families and help meet their basic needs and fulfill their potential,” he said.

“We hold hope in our hearts, not only of overcoming the pandemic, but of seeing a brighter future for all children, their parents and their families,” Bishop Caussé concluded. “This future becomes a reality as we follow the example of Jesus Christ in loving our neighbor and seeking out those in need.”

The two-minute “Thank You” video is presented in English, with Spanish subtitles.

The donation makes Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the single largest private sector donor to date to support UNICEF’s Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the vaccines arm of the ACT Accelerator called the COVAX Facility.

The grant also follows a $3 million donation to UNICEF in 2020, which provided water, sanitation and hygiene services in response to COVID-19.