Missionary in El Salvador dies from drowning

A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in his native El Salvador, died Wednesday, March 3, after drowning in a local river.

Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia, 21, from Juayúa, El Salvador, who was serving in the El Salvador San Salvador West/Belize Mission, drowned in a river in the municipality of Nahulingo, Sonsonate, said Sam Penrod, Church spokesman. The body was recovered Friday morning, March 5.

“Our sincerest condolences and prayers are with Elder Ramos’ family and loved ones as they remember his life and mourn his passing,” said Penrod in a statement posted on Newsroom. “We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this tragic time.”