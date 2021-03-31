Take a look at the Church’s April 2021 World Report

Latter-day Saint Charities has supported global immunization initiatives led by UNICEF and the World Health Organization. This woman receives a vaccination in Chad. Credit: UNICEF
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to children in his office during the Friend to Friend broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Screenshot ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Black 14 member John Griffin, of Denver, hugs Elder Rick Balli, of Centennial, Colo., after sharing his thoughts on a food donation partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Salvation Army’s Emergency Service Center in Aurora, Colo., on Nov. 17, 2020. Food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ was unloaded and will be redistributed to a number of charities in Colorado. Credit: Marc Piscotty, for the Deseret News
Mason Sagers of Canton, Georgia, and other volunteers help clean up debris and fallen trees caused by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The hurricane brought 100 mph winds and millions of dollars in damage to homes and property in the region. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Dozens of Latter-day Saints from Rochester volunteered to help unload donated food in preparation of the truckload’s distribution to local food pantries. The Brockport Department of Public Works and Foodlink volunteered to be drop-off points for the Church’s regional food deliveries, Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Church Newsroom released the latest edition of the biannual video compilation of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known as The World Report, on Wednesday, March 31.

The World Report is shown between general conference sessions and generally contains news that has happened since the previous general conference.

The April 2021 edition shows the Church’s humanitarian efforts to reach people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, summarizes the ministry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and reviews the latest temple news.

