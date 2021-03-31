Take a look at the Church’s April 2021 World Report

Church Newsroom released the latest edition of the biannual video compilation of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known as The World Report, on Wednesday, March 31.

The World Report is shown between general conference sessions and generally contains news that has happened since the previous general conference.

The April 2021 edition shows the Church’s humanitarian efforts to reach people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, summarizes the ministry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and reviews the latest temple news.

Read more about the events mentioned in The World Report: