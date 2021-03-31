Take a look at the Church’s April 2021 World Report

Church Newsroom released the latest edition of the biannual video compilation of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known as The World Report, on Wednesday, March 31.
The World Report is shown between general conference sessions and generally contains news that has happened since the previous general conference.
The April 2021 edition shows the Church’s humanitarian efforts to reach people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, summarizes the ministry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and reviews the latest temple news.
Read more about the events mentioned in The World Report:
- President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to #GiveThanks
- Latter-day Saint Charities’ donation to support UNICEF
- Senior Church leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine and issue statement on vaccinations
- 200 deliveries of food in the state of New York commemorate the 200th anniversary of the First Vision
- The Church partners with other organizations to donate food in the Bay Area of California
- Food donations to Native American families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Latter-day Saint Charities’ partnership with Black 14 Philanthropy
- Wood donated to Navajo Nation following windstorm along the Wasatch Front
- Relief for the Almeda Fire in Oregon
- San Jose, California, missionaries offering over 10,000 hours of volunteer service
- The response of Helping Hands to hurricanes along the Gulf Coast
- Response to Texas winter storm
- The Greek Catholic Church and Latter-day Saint Charities collaborate to supply bread to thousands in Syria
- Devotionals given by senior Church leaders reach young adults worldwide
- President Dallin H. Oaks calls to root out racism during BYU devotional
- Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Sister Susan Gong’s Worldwide Young Adult Devotional
- Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s devotional on technology in missionary work
- Elder Ulisses Soares’ address at the DFW (Texas) Summit on Religious Freedom
- Elder David A. Bednar’s address during the G20 Interfaith Forum
- The Young Women organization celebrates its 150th anniversary
- First-ever Friend to Friend virtual event for Primary children
- The 2021 RootsTech Connect event
- The global Youth Music Festival
- Luz de las Naciones
- 6 new temples announced during October 2020 general conference
- Groundbreaking for 13 temples
- The First Presidency announces a phased temple reopening, some temples begin to open for proxy work
- Temple Square renovation continues