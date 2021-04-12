Meetinghouse on island of St. Vincent opens as a shelter to volcano evacuees

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kingstown, on the southern end of the island of St. Vincent, has opened as a shelter for those evacuating from the La Soufriere volcano in the north, according to the Church’s Jamaica Newsroom.

Plumes of ash rise from the La Soufriere volcano as it erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, as seen from Chateaubelair, Friday, April 9, 2021. Credit: Orvil Samuel, Associated Press

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves declared a disaster on Thursday, April 8, and the volcano erupted on Friday, April 9, and Monday, April 12. Monday’s eruption was the biggest yet since volcanic activity began late last week, reported the Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

The La Soufriere volcano eruption Monday sent ash and hot gasses into the air, and there are also pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks destroying homes, crops and other vegetation, according to the Associated Press reports. The ash from the explosions has been falling on Barbados and other neighboring West Indies islands. The volcano last erupted in 1979.

As of Friday, 15 families were taking shelter in the Kingstown chapel, according to Jamaica Newsroom. There is water and food available at the meetinghouse with more expected to arrive.

“Local leaders of the Church are leading the efforts to safeguard members in coordination with authorities in the affected communities. Generators have been purchased to secure power in the Church building as it is being used as a shelter with capacity for 50 people. We want to help in any way we can because that is what Jesus Christ would do if He were here,” Josue Vanderhorst, self-reliance and welfare manager of the Church in the Caribbean Area, told the Jamaica Newsroom.

About 50 families who live on the island are members of the Church and they had been preparing for a possible eruption. Area Church leaders had been readying humanitarian services. A shipment from Puerto Rico is expected in coming days.

There are 716 members of the Church on St. Vincent and three congregations. There are currently no full-time missionaries living in St. Vincent.