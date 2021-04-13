Update: 44 members shelter in meetinghouse from volcano on island of St. Vincent

Among the 20,000 people who have evacuated from the La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent are 44 members of the Church who are taking refuge in a meetinghouse in Kingstown on the southern end of the island, according to an update from the Church’s Jamaica Newsroom.

The meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kingstown opened Friday, April 12, as a shelter for those evacuating from the La Soufriere volcano in the north, Jamaica Newsroom reported Friday.

Local Church leaders are helping to provide food and water for those sheltering at the Kingstown meetinghouse and are working with officials to help provide supplies for other evacuees. As of Monday, April 12, there are 85 active shelters on the island.

Also, the Church is working to send supplies from Puerto Rico in coming days and a shipment of water from Grenada by the end of the week.

Plumes of ash rise from the La Soufriere volcano as it erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, as seen from Chateaubelair, Friday, April 9, 2021. Credit: Orvil Samuel, Associated Press

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves declared a disaster on Thursday, April 8, and the volcano erupted on Friday, April 9, in the first of several major explosions. The latest of which was Tuesday, April 13, the Associated Press reported. As of Tuesday, April 13, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

The La Soufriere volcano eruption Monday sent ash and hot gasses into the air, and there are also pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks destroying homes, crops and other vegetation, according to the Associated Press reports. The ash from the explosions has been falling on Barbados and other neighboring West Indies islands. Tuesday’s eruption of another plume of ash is on the anniversary of the volcano’s last eruption in 1979, noted the Associated Press.

Officials said Tuesday, April 13, that the ash and pyroclastic flows have contaminated water reservoirs, according to Associated Press reports.

Three thousand of the 16,000 to 20,000 people who evacuated from the near the volcano are in the 80-plus shelters on the island.

“The 44 members in the meetinghouse are well. There are additional Latter-day Saints with family members and friends in surrounding homes in Kingstown, which is still classified as a safe zone. We met with sisters on site in the meetinghouse. They are showing faith and strength,” said Barbados Bridgetown Mission President Alan L. Fisher in an update on the Jamaica Newsroom.

Those at the shelter are working to use resources wisely, including water, President Fisher added. Also, the group has an evening devotional.

On Friday, April 9, the Jamaica Newsroom initially reported 15 families were taking shelter in the Kingstown chapel.

“Local leaders of the Church are leading the efforts to safeguard members in coordination with authorities in the affected communities. Generators have been purchased to secure power in the Church building as it is being used as a shelter with capacity for 50 people. We want to help in any way we can because that is what Jesus Christ would do if He were here,” Josue Vanderhorst, self-reliance and welfare manager of the Church in the Caribbean Area, told the Jamaica Newsroom.

About 50 families who live on the island are members of the Church and they had been preparing for a possible eruption. Area Church leaders had been readying humanitarian services.

There are 716 members of the Church on St. Vincent and three congregations. There are currently no full-time missionaries living in St. Vincent.