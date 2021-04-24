Church’s donation helps Hawaii facility for exploited children

A recent donation and volunteer work are part of the Church’s partnership with Ho’ōla Nā Pua, which means New Life for Our Children, to assist exploited children in Hawaii.

The Church’s $400,000 donation will help support the Bromley Family Pearl Haven Campus, a residential treatment center in Hawaii for youth 11 to 17 years old, and its specialized clinical and therapeutic service programs, according to the announcement on Newsroom.

Volunteers have also been helping with the center’s landscaping and furniture assembly. About 35 volunteers helped with landscaping on March 31.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ partnership with Ho’ōla Nā Pua addresses one of our core missions, which is caring for those in need,” said Elder Voi Taeoalii, an Area Seventy, in the announcement. “Contributing with other charitable donors to provide our children and young adults compassionate and specialized care is a great blessing for all.”

The Church’s donation helped Ho’ōla Nā Pua finish renovations at the Pearl Haven Campus, Jessica Muñoz, founder and president of the nonprofit Ho’ōla Nā Pua, said in the announcement.

Latter-day Saint volunteers join the landscape crew on the Bromley Family Pearl Haven Campus in Hawaii on March 31, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Pearl Haven has been built by the generosity of a courageous global community of partners, such as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who believe in the importance of protecting a child’s innocence while advocating for their bright futures,” said Muñoz. “Together, we are creating bright futures for the youth of Hawaii.”

The average age of a child first trafficked is 11 years old, and more than 23% of victims are trafficked before their 18th birthday, according to Ho’ōla Nā Pua. In addition, 64% of the exploited youth in the islands are native Hawaiian.

For those seeking help in the United States, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.