Ethiopian religious leader’s visit to Salt Lake City builds interfaith bridges
Secretary General Tiguhan Kesis Tagay Tadele, head of the Interreligious Council of Ethiopia, was “very happy” from what he saw of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as he toured Salt Lake City during a visit in early May.
Tadele has also served as the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission’s peace ambassador, the apostle of peace of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Office and as board chairman of The Interreligious Council of Addis Ababa.
His two-day trip itinerary included a tour of the Bishops’ Central Storehouse, a meeting with the First Presidency and a luncheon with local religious leaders.
“We have learned many things from the Church,” Tadele told Church Newsroom. “I would like to encourage them to continue helping those in need.”
Elder Kent F. Richards, director of Church Hosting and an emeritus General Authority, said visits from Tadele and other guests like him are essential to break down barriers and dispel myths between groups, including members of different faiths.