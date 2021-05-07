Ethiopian religious leader’s visit to Salt Lake City builds interfaith bridges

Secretary General Tiguhan Kesis Tagay Tadele, head of the Interreligious Council of Ethiopia, was “very happy” from what he saw of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as he toured Salt Lake City during a visit in early May.

Tadele has also served as the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission’s peace ambassador, the apostle of peace of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Office and as board chairman of The Interreligious Council of Addis Ababa.

Secretary General Tiguhan Kesis Tagay Tadele points to boxed food donations while touring The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Bishops’ Central Storehouse, where food and supplies are stored, shipped and distributed to people in need throughout the United States. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

His two-day trip itinerary included a tour of the Bishops’ Central Storehouse, a meeting with the First Presidency and a luncheon with local religious leaders.

Sister Marsha Richards and her husband, Elder Kent F. Richards, the director of Church Hosting, gift Secretary General Tiguhan Kesis Tagay Tadelele a bottle of chocolate milk on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, that was produced at the Welfare Square facility in Salt Lake City. Dairy, fresh produce and meat are distributed at the Salt Lake facility. Similar distribution efforts are carried out worldwide. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We have learned many things from the Church,” Tadele told Church Newsroom. “I would like to encourage them to continue helping those in need.”

Elder Kent F. Richards, director of Church Hosting and an emeritus General Authority, said visits from Tadele and other guests like him are essential to break down barriers and dispel myths between groups, including members of different faiths.

Secretary General Tiguhan Kesis Tagay Tadele, right, meets with Right Rev. Scott B. Hayashi, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, during a luncheon with local religious leaders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

