‘Open up their homes and hearts’: Church members observe Muslim devotion, service during Ramadan

Remembering God and uniting with others to serve during the holy month of Ramadan are some of the observations of Latter-day Saints living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shared on the Church’s Middle East Newsroom.

“I have observed that people are very kind and that they spend more time with their families,” said Eva Georgieva, a Latter-day Saint living in Dubai. “Living in the Middle East and hearing the call to prayer five times a day, I ask myself: ‘Have I prayed enough today? Have I remembered God today?’”

Ramadan, which continues through Wednesday, May 12, is marked by fasting, prayer, self-reflection and family gathering. Followers of Islam fast from food and drink from sunrise until sunset. They use this time to deepen their devotion and to make offerings to the poor and needy. Several organizations distribute food packages to help those in need.

Linton Crockford-Moore and Abdula have shared many iftar dinners together with family and friends. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For Tamany Brown, it’s a reminder that there are many people who want to help others.

“Serving alongside others in an organization renews my hope in humanity,” said Brown.

At sundown, Muslims share an iftar meal with family and friends.

“During this special time,” says Linton Crockford-Moore, who lives in Dubai, “I am truly grateful for the love, openness and hospitality of the people of this country who, throughout the holy month of Ramadan, open up their homes and hearts, inviting people of all faiths to come inside and share food, serving those who are in need, hungry and alone.”

