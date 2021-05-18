Church donates over $4 million in aid to help embattled India manage pandemic

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support is brought to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Credit: R. Parthibhan, Associated Press
In this May 8, 2021, file photo, Indians wait to refill oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a gas supplier facility in New Delhi, India. The capital of New Delhi is seeing some improvement in the fight against the coronavirus, but experts say the crisis is far from over in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people. Hospitals are still overwhelmed and officials are struggling with short supplies of oxygen and beds. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan, File) Credit: Ishant Chauhan, Associated Press
Church-donated food kits were distributed to migrant workers in Vidarbha in central India. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
In the northern part of the city of Vidarbha in the state of Maharashtra in central India, food kits were distributed to migrant workers impacted by the lack of work due to the lockdown in Maharashtra. The partnership between the Indian Society of the Church and the National Council of Churches in India also included a hospital bed donation in Bengaluru. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment worth a combined of U.S. $4.15 million, are being donated throughout India by the Church to ease the distress for frontline health care workers, patients and displaced migrant workers during this COVID surge. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A nurse attends to a patient at a free COVID-19 care center being operated by a Sikh voluntary organization in Ghaziabad, outskirts ofNew Delhi, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma) Credit: Amit Sharma, Associated Press
From left, Tim Williams, warehouse assistant for Medisys, Ray Fredericks, assistant director for Medisys, Dr. Abhu Kaur with Khalsa Aid USA, a global humanitarian organization, and Michael Stack, healthcare account representative for Grainger, load dozens of electrical transformers onto a pallet, which will be shipped to New Delhi with oxygen concentrators this week on New York’s Long Island, Friday, May 7, 2021. With teams deployed in India to help support COVID-19 patients, Khalsa Aid USA plans to provide a total of 500 oxygen concentrators and 500 transformers to cities throughout the country. Credit: Jessie Wardarski, Associated Press

The Church announced on Monday, May 17, its efforts partnering with fellow humanitarian organizations to help bring a measure of COVID-19 relief to India, where an ongoing wave of the virus has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

A Church donation worth $4.15 million is being used to procure oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment. The donated items are being used throughout the Asian nation to help ease the heavy load being felt by frontline healthcare workers, patients and displaced migrant workers, according to an India Newsroom report.

“Our hearts reach out to all those who are suffering and to the frontline medical workers who are dedicating their lives to fight this battle with everyone,” said Elder John Gutty, an Area Seventy. “We hope the Church’s contribution can provide some relief to them during this critical time.”

The Church is partnering with Project Hope, CARE, ADRA and Catholic Relief Services to help distribute the donation in India.

Church-donated food kits were distributed to migrant workers in Vidarbha in central India. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church also collaborated with the ministry of health in New Delhi and the health department in the state of Telangana for the same effort. All parties are working together to send the needed supplies directly to hospitals in heavily impacted states such as New Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka, Newsroom reported.

Elder Gutty emphasized the importance of working with global and local partners or civic authorities to overcome the delivery challenges and controlled orders during pandemic-prompted lockdowns in some regions of the country.

In the northern part of the city of Vidarbha in the state of Maharashtra in central India, Church-donated food kits were also distributed to migrant workers impacted by the lack of work due to the lockdown in Maharashtra. The partnership between the Indian Society of the Church and the National Council of Churches in India also included a hospital bed donation in Bengaluru. 

More contributions will continue in the coming weeks, Newsroom reported.

“As we lend our hearts and hands to answer the temporal needs for those who suffered, we pray that this assistance can also bring some emotional comfort to them,” Elder Gutty said.

India is home to approximately 14,500 members, four stakes and two missions. Last December, the Church broke ground for the Bengaluru India Temple, which will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the world’s second most populous nation.