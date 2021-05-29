Who do I call if I didn’t receive my Church News? Answers to some customer service questions

There are some questions editors and reporters receive on a regular basis about The Church News, A Living Record of the Restoration and its many products. Some of the most common questions are answered below.

Who do I call if I didn’t receive my Church News or Deseret News? Did my subscription lapse? Can I receive a replacement copy if mine was damaged? Could I order some extra copies?

Subscribers should contact Deseret News customer service at 801-204-6100 or [email protected]. Deseret News customer service representatives can fix any problems with your subscription or account.

Deseret News customer service can send out replacement copies of the Deseret News, answer questions about billing or an account, change an address or place a vacation hold on a subscription.

Can I subscribe to just the Church News without the Deseret News?

The Church News is published by and distributed with the Deseret News. Print processes do not allow the publications to be distributed independently.

Who do I contact if I have a concern about the content of the Deseret News or the Church News?

If subscribers have story ideas, corrections or questions about the content of the Church News or the Deseret News, they can reach out to the editorial office. To reach Church News, call 801-237-2141, email [email protected] or visit the Contact Us page for more information. To reach Deseret News, call 801-237-2194, email [email protected] or visit the Contact Us page for more information.

Latter-day Saints can also access Church News content on the Church News App. Credit: Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Can the Church News staff help subscribers find something in the Church News archives?

All Church News stories published since 1988 can be found on the website, TheChurchNews.com. To access these articles and search function, click on the menu button at the top right of the page. While searching for stories that were published in the last few weeks but are not appearing on the front page of the website, go to thechurchnews.com/category/archives to scroll through all stories in order of online publication.

It can be difficult to find stories that were published before the days of search engine optimization.

To find articles published before 1988, please contact the Church History Library for all archival research questions. Patrons can submit a request on the library’s website at ChurchHistoryLibrary.org. For general information, call 801-240-2272. The Church History Library is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Does Church News still publish centenarian, milestones or death notices?

In 2018, due to the size and reach of the growing, global Church, the Church News stopped publishing notices for Church members turning 100 years old or more, notices of members celebrating 70 years of marriage or more, and death notices of mission presidents, temple presidents, and their wives, and other Church leaders.

The Church News still publishes short obituaries for General Authorities, emeritus General Authority Seventies or general officers, their spouses, and former general board members.

Who do I contact if I would like to buy a photo from the Church News?

Please send an email to [email protected] to make this request.

Can you pass a message along to a General Authority for me?

While Church News writers and editors work closely with Church leaders to cover their ministry, they cannot relay readers’ messages to them. To write to a General Authority, please contact your local bishop or stake president.

Who do I contact if I didn’t receive my issue of the Liahona magazine?

To contact the Church’s Distribution Services customer service representatives, call 1-800-537-5971 if you’re in the United States, or send an email to [email protected]. If you live outside the United States, visit their Contact Us page for more information.