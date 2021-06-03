What Latter-day Saint Charities is doing to relieve suffering in Sudan

Devastating floods in Sudan in September 2020 destroyed thousands of homes, forcing many people into temporary shelters, while refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring countries continue to arrive in the African nation.

Latter-day Saint Charities has partnered with several humanitarian organizations to provide aid, according to a June 2 release on Church Newsroom. The following are a few of Latter-day Saint Charities’ many efforts in Sudan:

Collaborating with Rahma Worldwide to distribute food baskets, blankets, mattresses, protective floor coverings and insect repellent to Ethiopian refugees.

Working with UNICEF to supply new arrivals in refugee camps with water, hygiene supplies and “school in a box” kits.

Partnering with Mercy Corps to provide hygiene kits containing soap, water cans, sleeping mats, mosquito nets and water purification tablets to flooded-impacted villages.

Working with CARE to supply hand pumps and seasonal reservoirs to help communities to revitalize clean-water supplies.

Collaborating with Elevate for Community Development and the Christian Sudan Church Council to provide sewing machines as well as equipment and supplies to produce pasta or peanut butter.

Latter-day Saint Charities and Rahma Worldwide provide relief to refugees in Sudan. Credit: Rahma Worldwide.

Lulzim Morina, Mercy Corps Sudan director of programs, described the support for families in need as “critical.” She said: “Through the Latter-day Saint Charities funding, vulnerable households will be able to replenish some of the most needed household and personal hygiene items that have been destroyed during the recent flooding.”

Mohamed Dahab, director of Elevate for Community Development, added: “In an increasingly fractured world, this partnership between distinctive peoples is tangible proof that humanity and the spirit of brotherhood know no bounds and recognize no borders.”

Elder David A. Bednar became the first member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to visit the Republic of Sudan, during a four-day trip to the African nation in early February 2020. He met with many public officials and explored ways the Church can help the Sudanese people.

This collaboration was further strengthened when government officials from Sudan visited Church headquarters in Salt Lake City in May.