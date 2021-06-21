World Refugee Day: How Latter-day Saint Charities continues to help refugees worldwide

A mother smiles as emergency refugee aid arrives in Sudan. Credit: Rahma Worldwide.
Refugee Jouseline Melayer, from Chili, holds her baby Jayden at the Family Transfer Center in Houston on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Center provides a temporary respite for families who have been cleared at the United States border and need short-term shelter and food. The creation of the Family Transfer Center is the result of a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities, The National Association of Christian Churches, YMCA International Services, Texas Adventist Community Services, Houston Responds and The Houston Food Bank. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Jean B. Bingham, right, and Sister Sharon Eubank of Latter-day Saint Charities, try local fruits picked by refugee women at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in the Arua district of Uganda. This was part of a a UNICEF field visit to Uganda in early 2017. Credit: Latter-day Saint Charities
For the past 10 years, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, right, has taught and mentored a refugee woman and her adult daughter from Afghanistan who resettled in Salt Lake City as a result of the war in their home country. Credit: Jean Bingham
Church-sponsored charitable programs such as the popular Light The World project and other initiatives continue to be utilized to assist refugees resettling in the United States. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A series of Latter-day Saint Charities grants worth $5 million will be used, in part, to assist refugees families resettling in the United States. The grants were announced on June 3, 2021. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

At least 82.4 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced at the end of 2020 as a result of persecution, conflict or violence, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Nearly 26.4 million of them are refugees, around half of whom are under the age of 18.

World Refugee Day — which falls annually on June 20 — is designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe and celebrate their courage and strength. 

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been actively engaged for many years in relief efforts for refugees through its humanitarian arm, Latter-day Saint Charities. Since 1991, Latter-day Saint Charities has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to bring relief and comfort to refugees — both in emergency settings and in resettlement countries.

In 2020, Latter-day Saint Charities efforted 294 refugee response projects in 50 countries and territories, according to its annual report.

Earlier this month, the Church and multiple partners officially opened a new Family Transfer Center in Houston, Texas, to provide humanitarian aid to migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

Refugee Jouseline Melayer, from Chili, holds her baby Jayden at the Family Transfer Center in Houston on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Center provides a temporary respite for families who have been cleared at the United States border and need short-term shelter and food. The creation of the Family Transfer Center is the result of a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities, The National Association of Christian Churches, YMCA International Services, Texas Adventist Community Services, Houston Responds, and The Houston Foodbank. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Latter-day Saint Charities announced in June a $5 million donation to refugees resettling in the United States. The financial gift will be divided among nine refugee resettlement agencies which partner with many charitable organizations. Latter-day Saint Charities is also partnering with several organizations to relieve suffering in Sudan

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and president of Latter-day Saint Charities, has said that refugees and immigrants need three things to make them feel welcome in a community: “They need a friend, they need meaningful work, and they need to be able to practice their peaceful faith.”

Addressing the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, England, on July 2, 2018, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, called on non-governmental organizations, governments and faith groups to refocus their efforts in responding to the personal and family crises suffered by refugees and internally displaced people.

In October 2015 a letter from the First Presidency encouraged all members to provide assistance to refugees in all parts of the world. Six months later, the First Presidency invited Latter-day Saint women of all ages to assist refugees in their own communities as part of the “I Was a Stranger” effort. 

Speaking of this effort during the April 2016 general conference, Sister Linda K. Burton, who was then serving as Relief Society general president, asked sisters worldwide to “prayerfully determine what you can do — according to your own time and circumstance — to serve the refugees living in your neighborhoods and communities.”

Below are some of many Church News articles reflecting Latter-day Saint Charities’ efforts to help refugees worldwide:

