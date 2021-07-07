FamilySearch announces RootsTech Connect 2022 will be entirely virtual and free

After attracting more than 1 million visitors worldwide in its online event earlier this year, RootsTech Connect is happening again in 2022 — entirely virtual and free of charge.

The three-day global family history event is slated for March 3-5, 2022, FamilySearch announced July 7. Registration opens in September.

“We were humbled with the response to an all-virtual RootsTech, and so grateful to all of our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and attendees who participated,” Steve Rockwood, FamilySearch International CEO, said in the news release.

“We heard from thousands of people from all over the globe that the 2021 online experience allowed them to participate for the first time and enjoy the power of learning and connecting virtually. And it created an expansive online archive for learning that is now available for free all year long. It’s an incredible resource, and we are excited about what we’re planning for 2022.”

Following the same model as the 2021 event, RootsTech Connect 2022 will have a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can socialize, ask questions and learn from experts. More than 1,500 sessions from RootsTech Connect 2021 are still available to access on-demand at RootsTech.org.

Are in-person RootsTech experiences gone forever? Likely not.

“For future events (2023 and beyond), RootsTech plans on offering a hybrid online and in-person model with content that is expanded and accessed throughout the year,” according to the release.

Though the in-person events anticipated for London this fall and Salt Lake City in 2022 won’t be happening, Rockwood said they are part of the RootsTech experience and will be reevaluated each year as RootsTech continues to seek the best opportunities to expand connections with audiences worldwide.

“As we continue to chart new territory with RootsTech, we plan to make the virtual event a regular part of the experience and look forward to all the new opportunities that will open to people everywhere,” said Rockwood.

During RootsTech Connect 2021, Rockwood joined 13 internationally diverse keynote speakers in sharing messages on the importance of family and discovering one’s roots. Other speakers included Astrid Tuminez, Sharon Leslie Morgan, Will Hopoate, bless4, Diego Lugano, Lorena Ochoa, Nick Vujicic, Bruna Benites, Tita (Milton Queiroz da Paixão), Erick Avari, Francesco Lotoro, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Sunetra Sarker.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, took viewers on a virtual visit to their hometown of St. George, Utah, during RootsTech Family Discovery Day on Feb. 27. Also during the three-day event, youth and young adults participated in a #QuestforConnection — the first virtual family history challenge of its kind.