Latter-day Saint Charities provides supplies to Afghan refugees in Qatar

Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is providing much-needed supplies to individuals and families in Qatar who have fled the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Taliban, a militant group that ran Afghanistan in the late 1990s, have again taken control of the country, causing thousands to flee.

“We saved lives and bridged the gap for the first three days for thousands of Afghan refugees,” local Latter-day Saint leader Jonathan Dawson told the Church’s Middle East Newsroom. “Without this, I shudder to think what might have happened. The donations from Latter-day Saint Charities were heaven sent.”

Latter-day Saint Charities provided clothing and shoes, hygiene supplies and infant care items — including baby formula, diapers and wipes — and small toys for the children. The supplies filled the equivalent of 90 passenger vans, according to the news release.

The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has caused thousands of Afghans to flee the country. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area, said: “It is inspiring to witness Latter-day Saints and our friends reaching out to help immediately and tirelessly. The Church of Jesus Christ has a long history of aiding refugees, and this will continue to be a priority. Our concern is for all who suffer. We anticipate ongoing needs and are prepared to respond as appropriate.”

All known members of the Church who were deployed or working in Afghanistan are out of the country and accounted for, the release stated.