Church’s 7 English Africa Newsroom pages merge into single website

Clockwise from top left: Improving a road in Benin City, Africa for 2021 All Africa Service Day; a young single adult choirs sings during a devotional in Kinshasa, D.R. Congo; the Durban South Africa Temple at sunset; and new missionaries gather at the Ghana Missionary Training Center. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church News and Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now has a single English website — news-africa.churchofjesuschrist.org — for all Church news on the Africa continent.

Identical French and Portuguese Africa news websites are soon to follow.

The new English site merges seven websites in the Church’s Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas. The seven existing country-specific pages will now redirect to the new hub for Church news in Africa for Latter-day Saints and the public.

The Africa Newsroom is the Church’s second such consolidated news website, following noticias.laiglesiadejesucristo.org, which was created in September 2020 for the faith’s Spanish speakers.

The Newsroom websites serve as the Church’s official voice in the regions worldwide, according to the Africa Newsroom release on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The new African English site merges news for Latter-day Saints and the public from seven websites in the Church’s Africa South, Central and West Areas. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints