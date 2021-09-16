Church’s 7 English Africa Newsroom pages merge into single website

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now has a single English website — news-africa.churchofjesuschrist.org — for all Church news on the Africa continent.

Identical French and Portuguese Africa news websites are soon to follow.

The new English site merges seven websites in the Church’s Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas. The seven existing country-specific pages will now redirect to the new hub for Church news in Africa for Latter-day Saints and the public.

The Africa Newsroom is the Church’s second such consolidated news website, following noticias.laiglesiadejesucristo.org, which was created in September 2020 for the faith’s Spanish speakers.

The Newsroom websites serve as the Church’s official voice in the regions worldwide, according to the Africa Newsroom release on Thursday, Sept. 16.