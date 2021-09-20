‘Building Forever Families’ during National Family Week celebrations in the Philippines

“Boosting the Family’s Faith” was the focus of remarks from the Philippines Area Presidency members in a video to help kick off National Family Week, which started Sunday, Sept. 19.

“In a world of turmoil and uncertainty, it is more important than ever to make our families the center of our lives and the top of our priorities, not only this week but every day,” Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, the Philippines Area president and a General Authority Seventy, said in a video shared on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, Sept. 19.

A framed copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” has hung in the Bangerters’ home, including their home in the Philippines, said Elder Steven R. Bangerter, first counselor of the Philippines Area presidency and a General Authority Seventy.

“For 26 years, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all over the world have been blessed by the wisdom and doctrinal clarity of ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World.’ It is a guide in our homes, families and has the power to influence our communities for good,” he said.

The poster for Church celebrations of National Family Week Sept. 19-25, 2021, in the Philippines. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It’s the first of nightly videos for National Family Week that will be released at 7 p.m. Philippine Time. Home evening, family history, music, the Interfaith Family Forum and missionary work are featured in other videos this week, and a schedule is on the Church’s Philippines Newsroom. The theme of the videos released by the Church is “Building Forever Families.”

National Family Week is Sept. 19-25 and 2021 marks the 29th year of the weeklong celebration in the Philippines during the last full week of September.