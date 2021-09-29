Watch the October 2021 World Report

What’s happened in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since April 2021 general conference?
The latest edition of the World Report — Church Newsroom’s biannual video compilation of news from the Church — was published Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The October 2021 edition highlights the Church’s ongoing COVID-19 response and humanitarian efforts, Church leaders’ in-person and virtual ministry visits, temple updates and other news in the last six months.
The 44-minute video is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese and will be shown in between general conference sessions.
Read more about the events mentioned in October 2021 World Report:
- Latter-day Saint Charities donates $20 million to support UNICEF’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts
- How the Church’s wheat supply is providing food for humanitarian efforts and home storage
- Church’s mixed-use redevelopment project fosters ongoing growth, revitalization around Mesa Arizona Temple
- Church and multiple partners open new Family Transfer Center in Houston, Texas
- First Presidency, NAACP announce major education and humanitarian initiatives
- Latter-day Saints pray with Peru president, fellow clerics outside Lima temple to observe country’s bicentennial
- How the Church plans to rehabilitate the Hill Cumorah historic site
- Elder Rasband and Sister Eubank speak at the G20 Interfaith Forum in Italy
- Sudanese government leaders visit Church headquarters
- Elder Cook dedicates Temple District of Nauvoo
- Elder Cook speaks at Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit
- Worldwide devotional: Elder and Sister Stevenson teach young adults 4 components of proper balance
- Elder Andersen, President Bingham and Sister Eubank lead first Face to Face event for single adults
- Face to Face: Elder and Sister Bednar teach young adults how to find answers to their own questions
- Production continues on the Book of Mormon Videos series
- 27th annual Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run draws about 600 Missouri community members
- Elder Soares dedicates new and relocated Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors’ Center
- President Nelson announces 20 new temples during April 2021 general conference
- President Nelson announces plans to preserve pioneer craftsmanship of Manti Utah Temple, construct a new temple in nearby Ephraim
- Ground is broken for 8 temples: Deseret Peak Utah, Helena Montana, Tallahassee Florida, Pittsburg Pennsylvania, Salvador Brazil, Nairobi Kenya, Neiafu Tonga and Phnom Penh Cambodia
- Open house and rededication dates announced for Washington D.C. Temple
- Salt Lake Temple renovation updates
- Elder Dean Davies, 69, dies of cancer after almost a decade of service as a general authority
- Helping Hands serve Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana
- Mike Leavitt called as new president of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
- Construction begins in the Philippines on first FSY camp in Asia
- BYU Women’s Conference held virtually
- President Nelson receives honorary doctorate from the University of Utah
- Sister Nelson receives honorary degree of humane letters from Utah Valley University
- President Oaks honored at Freedom Awards Gala for lifelong work to promote God, family, freedom and country
- Church’s Transitional Services initiative helps people receive Care, counsel and connections to rebuild their lives