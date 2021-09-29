Watch the October 2021 World Report

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints puts his arm around the Rev. Amos C. Brown as the Church and NAACP announce a partnership at a press conference at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 14, 2021. The partnership will provide $6 million in humanitarian aid over three years to inner cities in the United States, $3 million in scholarship donations over as many years to the United Negro College Fund, and a fellowship to send up to 50 students to Ghana to learn about Black American and African history. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Church leaders and members participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple on Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, pose with the small studio audience in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, for a Face to Face event broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Quentin L. Cook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, share a laugh during the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, on Monday, June 28, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Refugee Jouseline Melayer, from Chili, holds her baby Jayden at the Family Transfer Center in Houston on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Center provides a temporary respite for families who have been cleared at the United States border and need short-term shelter and food. The creation of the Family Transfer Center is the result of a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities, The National Association of Christian Churches, YMCA International Services, Texas Adventist Community Services, Houston Responds, and The Houston Foodbank. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, film a Face to Face event for single adults age 31 and older on the Logan Utah Temple grounds in Logan on Monday, June 7, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shakes hands with Bev Larsen at the dedication ceremony for the Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors Center in Mesa, Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Elder Quentin L. Cook, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Mary Cook tour Historic Nauvoo in Nauvoo, Illinois on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks about world hunger during the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during Freedom of Religion and Belief: Protecting Minorities session during the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

What’s happened in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since April 2021 general conference?

The latest edition of the World Report — Church Newsroom’s biannual video compilation of news from the Church — was published Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The October 2021 edition highlights the Church’s ongoing COVID-19 response and humanitarian efforts, Church leaders’ in-person and virtual ministry visits, temple updates and other news in the last six months.

The 44-minute video is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese and will be shown in between general conference sessions.

