What 4 nations have the most Latter-day Saints?

A little more than 40% of Church members reside in the United States. Mexico, Brazil and the Philippines are the nations with the next largest numbers of Latter-day Saints.

By continent, North America has more than half of the Latter-day Saint population, according to 2019 statistics, the most recent available on the Church’s Newsroom. South America is the continent with the second largest number of members, about one-quarter of the total.

Other nations where more than 2% of Church members reside are Peru (3.7%), Chile (3.6%) and Argentina (2.9%).