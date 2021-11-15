RootsTech Connect 2022 holds prerecording in Ghana

A prerecording for RootsTech Connect 2022 was held in Accra, Ghana, in front of a live studio audience on Nov. 10. The event included stories and presentations from guests of more than 10 West African nations.

Steve Rockwood, CEO of Family Search, attended the colorful and vibrant event. “We realize that it is time to reconnect,” he told the Church’s Africa Newsroom, “so we decided to go to the heart of connection. It’s here in West Africa.”

RootsTech Connect, an all-digital version of the annual family history conference traditionally held in Salt Lake City, was held for the first time earlier this year. The February online event attracted more than 1 million visitors worldwide.

In July, FamilySearch announced RootsTech Connect is happening again in 2022 — entirely virtual and free of charge. The three-day global family history event is slated for March 3-5, 2022. Registration is expected to open soon.

Following the same model as the 2021 event, RootsTech Connect 2022 will feature internationally diverse keynote speakers and a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can socialize, ask questions and learn from experts.

The prerecording in Ghana last week included an audience of government leaders from various countries as well as kings, queens and tribal chiefs from Ghana and Nigeria.

The chairman of the gathering, Nii Dr Tetteh Kwei II, the Principal Kingmaker of the Ga State, surprised the audience by closing the event singing the Latter-day Saint hymn, “Love at Home.” Several members of the well-known Bonner Family joined him on stage singing the hymn in a beautiful African harmony, according to the news release.

In his keynote address, Ghanaian Hall of Fame boxer Azumah Nelson spoke on his rise to fame, humble beginnings and his family roots.

“You must be interested in your family history and live the values it represents,” Nelson said. “It is important to connect with your family members both past and present. You can visit FamilySearch for assistance.”

He added that “regardless of race, gender or your faith, you will discover that we are one big family of God.”

For more information about RootsTech Connect 2022, visit rootstech.org. More than 1,500 sessions from RootsTech Connect 2021 are still available to access on-demand on the website.