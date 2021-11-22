In Panama, Church donates cold chain equipment to help preserve COVID-19 vaccines

To help preserve COVID-19 vaccines in Panama, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated cold chain equipment — including freezers, refrigerators, cold boxes, special thermoses for vaccines, alcohol thermometers and laser thermometers.

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen was present for the Nov. 18 donation, which took place at the Expanded Program of Immunizations’ National Depository of Biologicals in Río Abajo, a district in Panama City, according to a Church Newsroom release. He was joined by first lady Yazmín de Cortizo and others from his Cabinet.

Elder Johnny F. Ruiz, an Area Seventy, said: “We are grateful, first of all, to our Heavenly Father, and to the Ministry of Health for the opportunity to cooperate with health specialists in the fight against the current pandemic and extend a helping hand to our neighbors.”

President Cortizo thanked the Church for the donation. The first lady expressed gratitude on behalf of the Office of the First Lady of the Republic, the national government and the recipients of the Expanded Program of Immunizations.

This was not the first time the Church has made an important donation to counteract the effects of the pandemic, she said.

