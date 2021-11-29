Register for RootsTech 2022, a free global family history event

Registration for RootsTech 2022 is now open.

The three-day global family history event — being held entirely online for the second consecutive year — will take place March 3-5, 2022.

“RootsTech 2022 is sure to be an incredible experience once again,” said Jen Allen, RootsTech event director, in a Nov. 29 news release. “Earlier this year, we organized our first-ever virtual event amid a pandemic — something we never thought would happen. But as we watched the participants come together to provide joyful learning experiences in many different languages, we knew something special was taking shape.”

RootsTech Connect 2021 held in February attracted more than 1 million visitors worldwide. FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood described it as “the ribbon cutting” for what’s to come.

Following the same model as the 2021 event, RootsTech 2022 will feature internationally diverse keynote speakers and a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can connect with each other, ask questions and learn from experts.

The 2022 event will also feature some enhancements and improvements, according to the release. These include a new set of educational classes and new technologies to explore the virtual expo hall and stories shared by keynote speakers.

RootsTech will continue to expand its online experience while working toward a time when a hybrid in-person and online model can once again be offered, the release also noted.

“We are busy creating innovative ways to capture and share messages of culture, unity and connection that push the boundaries of what a virtual conference can be. We can’t wait to share what we’ve got in store,” Allen said.

A prerecording for 2022 event was held in Accra, Ghana, in front of a studio audience on Nov. 10. The event included stories and presentations from guests of more than 10 West African nations.

Registration for RootsTech 2022 is free to the public and open at RootsTech.org.