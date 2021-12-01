Africa launches #LightTheWorld for 2021 Christmas season

The annual Light the World initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is spreading around the world for the 2021 Christmas season. This past weekend, local leaders kicked off the month-long campaign in Nigeria and Ghana.

Light the World is an invitation to share acts of service and love each day. This year’s theme is “Light the World with Love.’’ Ideas include feeding the hungry, visiting the sick and afflicted and showing kindness to others.

On Nov. 26, the Church joined local leaders in Benin City, Nigeria, to launch this year’s campaign. Africa Newsroom reported that the highlight of the launch was the distribution of food packs to about 100 elderly men and women in Edo State, which is where Benin City is located.

’’The welfare of the elderly in our state is very dear to the heart of the state governor,” said Dorcas Idehen, who represented the Edo State Government at the event. She urged other organizations, individuals and churches to follow the Church’s example in giving to people in need in Nigeria.

Edo State government representative Dorcas Idehen presents a food package to one of the recipients in Benin City, Nigeria on Nov. 26, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Chief Imam of the Muslim community in Benin City also commended the Church for giving to the elderly.

“Who said Christians and Muslims cannot work together?” asked Sheik Abdulfattah Enabulele. ‘’There is the need to promote peace and harmony among the followers of all religions. I will return to my congregation with the good news of a church like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.’’

Then on Nov. 27, more than 600 people gathered in Kumasi, Ghana, for the kickoff of Light the World efforts in West Africa. Africa Newsroom reported that community leaders and Church members came together to help families in need, by donating 1,400 meals to feed the hungry.

Elder Larry S. Kacher of the Church’s Africa West Area Presidency spoke at the event about following the Savior’s example to love all of God’s children. He encouraged the attendees to do what they could each day like visiting the sick, feeding the hungry and expressing love to family.