Christmas lights shine bright around the Mexico City Mexico Temple

Visitors look at a Nativity scene on the grounds of the Mexico City Mexico Temple where Christmas lights were illuminated on Nov. 28, 2021.
Elder Adrián Ochoa, General Authority Seventy, speaks at a Mexico Area Christmas broadcast on Nov. 28, 2021.
A Nativity scene on the grounds of the Mexico City Mexico Temple where Christmas lights were illuminated on Nov. 28, 2021.
Members of Mexico's Inter-religious Council meet at the visitors' center at the Mexico City Mexico Temple grounds on Nov. 28, 2021.
People walk in front of the Mexico City Mexico Temple visitors' center where Christmas lights were illuminated on Nov. 28, 2021.
A choir sings Christmas songs at a Mexico Area #LightTheWorld broadcast on Nov. 28, 2021.
People walk the grounds of the Mexico City Mexico Temple where Christmas lights were illuminated on Nov. 28, 2021.
While the Christmas lights at Temple Square in Salt Lake City look different due to the ongoing renovations taking place, other notable Church sites are shining as bright as ever. 

On Sunday, Nov. 28, members from around Mexico joined a nationwide broadcast to mark the beginning of the Christmas season with messages of hope, songs of joy, and lights around the Mexico City Mexico Temple. 

Elder Adríán Ochoa, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Mexico Area Presidency, presided over the meeting.

Elder Ochoa testified of the light and hope that comes to those who follow the Savior.

“We know that those who decide to follow Him and who look to emulate His example live with light, joy, and hope, even in times of darkness,” Elder Ochoa said. “By remembering His birth in this Christmas season, we also remember His exemplary life and the things He taught us.” 

During his message, Elder Ochoa encouraged members to participate in service activities throughout Mexico during the Christmas season. 

“Let us inundate Mexico with love and service during this Christmas season,” he said. 

Many service projects have been planned in Mexico by Church members during the month of December. 

“Let us lift those who are heavy laden, help those who are in need, console those who suffer,” he said. “By doing this, we let His light shine in and through us, and we will bring light and peace to our world in dismay one person at a time.” 

Prior to his remarks, Elder Ochoa invited the Secretary General of Religious Affairs in Mexico, Jorge Basaldúa Silva, and his family to push the button that turned on the lights around the Mexico City Mexico Temple. 

