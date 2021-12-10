The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is creating a new mission in Africa — the Rwanda Kigali Mission, which will open in July 2022.

It will be the 39th mission in Africa and the Church’s 409th worldwide.

As announced Friday, Dec. 10, on Newsroom, the Rwanda Kigali Mission will be created from three existing missions: the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa East, Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi and Uganda Kampala missions.

Kingali is the capital of Rwanda and the nation’s city with the largest population. The Church currently has three branches in Rwanda.

A mission president and companion for the new mission will be announced in January 2022.

It is the second new mission announced by the Church in as many weeks, following the Dec. 3 announcement of the Hawaii Laie Mission, which opens mid-January 2022.

Created from the Hawaii Honolulu Mission, that new mission will include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center, three young single adult stakes near the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie and two stakes in the northeast region of the island of Oahu.

Prior to that, the most recent addition came in November 2019 with eight new missions created — four in Africa, two in South America and two in the state of Texas.

The eight, which were to open July 1, 2020, were: